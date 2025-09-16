<p>Haz algo: Subasta silenciosa de Identidad(es)</p>

Author signed, newest edition.

Wondering how to love yourself? Scared you are unlovable? Are you tired of people telling you, who you are, how you should dress, what your name should be, what your pronouns are, and so much more? Are you exploring your identities? Are you wanting to learn how to support trans/nonbinary/loved ones? Are you ready to address the internalized transphobia that you hold that we ALL hold, despite your identity? This interactive book is designed to assist you on your journey to unlearn the harmful lessons/messages/behaviors that we have internalized while learning to create supportive and affirming ways of engaging with ourselves and with others.

Learn more about the book here.