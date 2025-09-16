<p>Haz algo: Subasta silenciosa de Identidad(es)</p>

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Author signed, newest edition.
Wondering how to love yourself? Scared you are unlovable? Are you tired of people telling you, who you are, how you should dress, what your name should be, what your pronouns are, and so much more? Are you exploring your identities? Are you wanting to learn how to support trans/nonbinary/loved ones? Are you ready to address the internalized transphobia that you hold that we ALL hold, despite your identity? This interactive book is designed to assist you on your journey to unlearn the harmful lessons/messages/behaviors that we have internalized while learning to create supportive and affirming ways of engaging with ourselves and with others.
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An exclusive coaching session from Dana M. Cea PhD, MS, CRC, LCMHC, NCC, QS (she/they) designed to help you excel in your private practice or wherever you provide mental health services. You could learn how to build a private practice, gain insights into neurodivergent and LGBTQ+ affirming approaches, and enhance your supervision skills.
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8x12" photograph of Emma Wood State Beach in Ventura County, CA printed on lustre printer paper.
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Meet with Jasmin Sharp, a genderfluid marketing strategy consultant with over a decade of experience under their belt (learn more abut Jasmin here). This auction item includes up to 5 hours of discussion about your business and how to improve your marketing efforts, as well as a tailored marketing strategy with actionable insights on how you can grow your business.
Market value of $1500.
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