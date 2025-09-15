Pay It Forward Local Inc

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Pay It Forward Local Inc

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"$30,000 Invierno País de las Maravillas Super Bingo!".

1109 S Green River Rd

Evansville, IN 47715, USA

Individual
$100

First Come, First Serve Ticket. Due to gaming regulations, this is to reserve your table, not purchase your packets. You will buy your Bingo Entry packet at the door - $20. That is the price difference.

Reserved Table of 4
$420
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 4 boletos

Reservation for a Table of 4. Due to gaming regulations, this is to reserve your table, not purchase your packets. You will buy your Bingo Entry packet at the door - $80 ($20pp). That is the price difference.

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