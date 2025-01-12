Biblioteca Basada en Donaciones.

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A hardcover version of the book, which includes a hand-written personal message from the author, Anamikos. Please indicate the name of the person whom you would like the message addressed to, otherwise it will not include a name. Free shipping in USA. Please allow 2-3 weeks for delivery.
For educational institutions, book stores, retreat centers, event sponsors, churches, and others who wish to help spread the word, we are offering a bundle of 10 paperback copies at a discounted price, plus free shipping in USA.
Coming Soon!
This review copy is provided under the agreement that you will publish an honest review to LibraryThing.com or Amazon within one month of receiving the book. You should receive a confirmation email from our organization (11 Rise) shortly. A PDF copy will be emailed to the email address you provide. Thank you for your interest!
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