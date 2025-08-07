This is a voucher for a custom watercolor to be completed within four weeks of redeeming it with Megan O'Connor Upchurch. The auction winner will provide a photo of the home you'd like to use for the portrait, and Megan will hand paint it on 5x7" cold-press watercolor paper.





These are fantastic for going-away gifts, house-warming gifts, holidays and birthdays; as part of a collection showing a family's home history; and especially popular with real estate agents for closing gifts! Value: $150