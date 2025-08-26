rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Your support at this level helps us build strong community connections.
Includes:
• A custom water bottle sticker
• Year-end thank you letter
• Recognition in the Tier One Sponsor section of our monthly newsletter
Does not include membership or voting rights.
A great way to show deeper support and get more visibility!
Includes everything in Level 1, plus:
• DLBC car decal
• DLBC informational flyer
• Year-end Sponsor Spotlight
• Personalized thank you letter
Does not include membership or voting rights.
Step up as a leader in supporting bilingual education.
Includes everything in Levels 1 & 2, plus:
• Your logo featured on our community sponsor banner
• One dedicated sponsor spotlight in our Facebook group or monthly newsletter
Does not include membership or voting rights.
Our highest sponsorship level — ideal for businesses and individuals who want to make a lasting impact.
Includes everything in Levels 1–3, plus:
• Premier sponsor logo placement on banners at all events
• Three sponsor spotlights per year on our Facebook page and in our newsletter
• A dedicated space at our promotional event table
Does not include membership or voting rights.
Membership is just $15 and covers your entire immediate family for the school year. Your support helps fund cultural events, classroom materials, teacher appreciation activities, and more — all designed to enhance the dual language experience for our students.
As a member, you’ll:
Whether you’re able to volunteer your time or simply want to support financially, every membership makes a difference!
