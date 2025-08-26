Membership is just $15 and covers your entire immediate family for the school year. Your support helps fund cultural events, classroom materials, teacher appreciation activities, and more — all designed to enhance the dual language experience for our students.

As a member, you’ll:

Stay connected with what's happening in the program

Have a voice in planning events and initiatives

Be part of a community that celebrates bilingualism and multiculturalism

Whether you’re able to volunteer your time or simply want to support financially, every membership makes a difference!