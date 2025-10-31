East Basket Brigade Subasta Silenciosa

111 Central Way, Kirkland, WA 98033, USA
Puja inicial
4 days, 5 nights in Puerto Vallarta including airfare for 2 from Seattle
When the gray skies have kicked your butt and your toes are feeling webbed, jump on a flight to gorgeous Puerto Vallarta – a resort town on Mexico’s Pacific coast. It is known for its beaches, water sports and nightlife scene. Don’t miss this one!
Mutually agreed upon date
Puja inicial
3 Wood Fired Pizzas and Wine Tasting for 6 at Efeste's Woodinville Tasting Room
Includes 3 bottles of red and 3 bottles of white wine
Puja inicial
El 13 de marzo de 2013, Avril firmó un contrato de dos años por 13 millones de dólares con los Seattle Seahawks. En la temporada 2013, se le acreditaron sus contribuciones a la victoria dominante de los Seahawks en el Super Bowl XLVIII sobre los Denver Broncos.
Puja inicial
Grant is an American former professional basketball player who is a special advisor for Michael Reinsdorf, the president and chief operating officer of the Chicago Bulls. He became a four-time champion; winning three championships with the Chicago Bulls and one championship with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Jordan – what can we say, he’s the GOAT.
Puja inicial
Are you looking for that special gift for that special someone? You can’t go wrong with this Jermaine Kearse Mini Helmet.
There is not a Kearse fan among us that would say “No” to this gift.
In the 2014 regular season, Kearse played 15 games with 537 receiving yards and a touchdown. In a Super Bowl XLVIII rematch against the Denver Broncos, Kearse threw the first pass of his NFL career, a 17-yard pass to Russell Wilson, in the 26–20 overtime victory.
Puja inicial
El 13 de marzo de 2013, Avril firmó un contrato de dos años por 13 millones de dólares con los Seattle Seahawks. En la temporada 2013, se le acreditaron sus contribuciones a la victoria dominante de los Seahawks en el Super Bowl XLVIII sobre los Denver Broncos.
Puja inicial
Are you looking for that special gift for that special someone? You can’t go wrong with this Jermaine Kearse Mini Helmet.
There is not a Kearse fan among us that would say “No” to this gift.
In the 2014 regular season, Kearse played 15 games with 537 receiving yards and a touchdown. In a Super Bowl XLVIII rematch against the Denver Broncos, Kearse threw the first pass of his NFL career, a 17-yard pass to Russell Wilson, in the 26–20 overtime victory.
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Jones jugó toda su carrera profesional con los Seattle Seahawks, donde fue seleccionado siete veces All-Pro y eventualmente fue honrado en el Equipo de la Década de la NFL de los años 2000. El 1 de febrero de 2014, Jones fue elegido para el Salón de la Fama del Fútbol Americano Profesional en su primer año de elegibilidad.
Puja inicial
Ampliamente considerado uno de los mejores bases de todos los tiempos, es mejor conocido por su período de 13 años con los Seattle SuperSonics, donde tiene récords de franquicia en asistencias y robos y los llevó a una aparición en una final de la NBA. También jugó con los Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics y Miami Heat. Payton ganó un campeonato de la NBA con el Heat en 2006. Apodado "The Glove" por sus habilidades defensivas, Payton fue incluido en el Salón de la Fama del Baloncesto Naismith en 2013.
Puja inicial
Schrempf jugó en la NBA durante 16 temporadas, incluidos períodos con los Indiana Pacers, los Seattle SuperSonics y los Portland Trail Blazers. En 1996, llegó a las Finales de la NBA con los SuperSonics. Jugó para la selección de Alemania Occidental, y luego de Alemania, en los Juegos Olímpicos de verano de 1984 y 1992 y los campeonatos de EuroBasket de 1983 y 1985. Schrempf fue incluido en el Salón de la Fama de la FIBA en 2021.
Puja inicial
El 13 de marzo de 2013, Avril firmó un contrato de dos años por 13 millones de dólares con los Seattle Seahawks. En la temporada 2013, se le acreditaron sus contribuciones a la victoria dominante de los Seahawks en el Super Bowl XLVIII sobre los Denver Broncos.
Puja inicial
Tatupu is an American former professional football player who was a linebacker for six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.
Tatupu was selected by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2005 NFL draft. After his playing career, he was an assistant linebackers’ coach with the Seahawks.
In Tatupu's first three seasons, he led the Seahawks in tackles. He was voted to the Pro Bowl for the first three years of his NFL career: 2005, 2006, and 2007.
Puja inicial
Tatupu is an American former professional football player who was a linebacker for six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.
Tatupu was selected by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2005 NFL draft. After his playing career, he was an assistant linebackers’ coach with the Seahawks.
In Tatupu's first three seasons, he led the Seahawks in tackles. He was voted to the Pro Bowl for the first three years of his NFL career: 2005, 2006, and 2007.
Puja inicial
Mutually agreed upon date at any The Hall location
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Monday Dec 29th - 7PM, Section 24 Row K
Plus $100 to spend at Queen Anne Beer Hall (or any of The Hall locations)
Puja inicial
2 Tickets for Bryan Adams at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday 11/21
Includes $50 to Queen Anne Beer Hall (or any of The Hall locations)
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!