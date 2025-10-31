East Basket Brigade Subasta Silenciosa

Ventas cerradas

#1 Trip to Puerto Vallarta - Flight Included item
#1 Trip to Puerto Vallarta - Flight Included
$500

Puja inicial

4 days, 5 nights in Puerto Vallarta including airfare for 2 from Seattle


When the gray skies have kicked your butt and your toes are feeling webbed, jump on a flight to gorgeous Puerto Vallarta – a resort town on Mexico’s Pacific coast. It is known for its beaches, water sports and nightlife scene. Don’t miss this one!


Mutually agreed upon date

#2 Efeste Pizza Party & Wine Tasting for 6 item
#2 Efeste Pizza Party & Wine Tasting for 6
$100

Puja inicial

3 Wood Fired Pizzas and Wine Tasting for 6 at Efeste's Woodinville Tasting Room


Includes 3 bottles of red and 3 bottles of white wine

Casco mini autografiado por Cliff Avril item
Casco mini autografiado por Cliff Avril
$50

Puja inicial

El 13 de marzo de 2013, Avril firmó un contrato de dos años por 13 millones de dólares con los Seattle Seahawks. En la temporada 2013, se le acreditaron sus contribuciones a la victoria dominante de los Seahawks en el Super Bowl XLVIII sobre los Denver Broncos.

#4 Horace Grant Autographed Photo item
#4 Horace Grant Autographed Photo
$50

Puja inicial

Grant is an American former professional basketball player who is a special advisor for Michael Reinsdorf, the president and chief operating officer of the Chicago Bulls. He became a four-time champion; winning three championships with the Chicago Bulls and one championship with the Los Angeles Lakers.


Jordan – what can we say, he’s the GOAT.

#5 Jermaine Kearse Autographed Mini Football item
#5 Jermaine Kearse Autographed Mini Football
$50

Puja inicial

Are you looking for that special gift for that special someone? You can’t go wrong with this Jermaine Kearse Mini Helmet.


There is not a Kearse fan among us that would say “No” to this gift.


In the 2014 regular season, Kearse played 15 games with 537 receiving yards and a touchdown. In a Super Bowl XLVIII rematch against the Denver Broncos, Kearse threw the first pass of his NFL career, a 17-yard pass to Russell Wilson, in the 26–20 overtime victory.

Balón de fútbol americano autografiado por Cliff Avril

$50

Puja inicial
Balón de fútbol americano autografiado por Cliff Avril
$50

Puja inicial

El 13 de marzo de 2013, Avril firmó un contrato de dos años por 13 millones de dólares con los Seattle Seahawks. En la temporada 2013, se le acreditaron sus contribuciones a la victoria dominante de los Seahawks en el Super Bowl XLVIII sobre los Denver Broncos.

#8 Jermaine Kearse Autographed Mini Helmet

$50

Puja inicial
#8 Jermaine Kearse Autographed Mini Helmet
$50

Puja inicial

Are you looking for that special gift for that special someone? You can’t go wrong with this Jermaine Kearse Mini Helmet.


There is not a Kearse fan among us that would say “No” to this gift.


In the 2014 regular season, Kearse played 15 games with 537 receiving yards and a touchdown. In a Super Bowl XLVIII rematch against the Denver Broncos, Kearse threw the first pass of his NFL career, a 17-yard pass to Russell Wilson, in the 26–20 overtime victory.

#9 Amari Cooper Autographed Jersey item
#9 Amari Cooper Autographed Jersey
$25

Puja inicial

#10 Dwight Gooden Autographed Jersey item
#10 Dwight Gooden Autographed Jersey
$25

Puja inicial

Walter Jones Autographed Jersey item
Walter Jones Autographed Jersey
$50

Puja inicial

Jones jugó toda su carrera profesional con los Seattle Seahawks, donde fue seleccionado siete veces All-Pro y eventualmente fue honrado en el Equipo de la Década de la NFL de los años 2000. El 1 de febrero de 2014, Jones fue elegido para el Salón de la Fama del Fútbol Americano Profesional en su primer año de elegibilidad.

Gary Payton Autographed Jersey item
Gary Payton Autographed Jersey
$50

Puja inicial

Ampliamente considerado uno de los mejores bases de todos los tiempos, es mejor conocido por su período de 13 años con los Seattle SuperSonics, donde tiene récords de franquicia en asistencias y robos y los llevó a una aparición en una final de la NBA. También jugó con los Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics y Miami Heat. Payton ganó un campeonato de la NBA con el Heat en 2006. Apodado "The Glove" por sus habilidades defensivas, Payton fue incluido en el Salón de la Fama del Baloncesto Naismith en 2013.

Detlef Schrempf Autographed Jersey item
Detlef Schrempf Autographed Jersey
$50

Puja inicial

Schrempf jugó en la NBA durante 16 temporadas, incluidos períodos con los Indiana Pacers, los Seattle SuperSonics y los Portland Trail Blazers. En 1996, llegó a las Finales de la NBA con los SuperSonics. Jugó para la selección de Alemania Occidental, y luego de Alemania, en los Juegos Olímpicos de verano de 1984 y 1992 y los campeonatos de EuroBasket de 1983 y 1985. Schrempf fue incluido en el Salón de la Fama de la FIBA en 2021.

Balón de fútbol americano autografiado por Cliff Avril

$50

Puja inicial
Balón de fútbol americano autografiado por Cliff Avril
$50

Puja inicial

El 13 de marzo de 2013, Avril firmó un contrato de dos años por 13 millones de dólares con los Seattle Seahawks. En la temporada 2013, se le acreditaron sus contribuciones a la victoria dominante de los Seahawks en el Super Bowl XLVIII sobre los Denver Broncos.

#24 Lofa Tatupu Live Helmet Signing & Picture item
#24 Lofa Tatupu Live Helmet Signing & Picture
$100

Puja inicial

Tatupu is an American former professional football player who was a linebacker for six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.


Tatupu was selected by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2005 NFL draft. After his playing career, he was an assistant linebackers’ coach with the Seahawks.


In Tatupu's first three seasons, he led the Seahawks in tackles. He was voted to the Pro Bowl for the first three years of his NFL career: 2005, 2006, and 2007.

#26 Lofa Tatupu Autographed Mini Football

$50

Puja inicial
#26 Lofa Tatupu Autographed Mini Football
$50

Puja inicial

Tatupu is an American former professional football player who was a linebacker for six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.


Tatupu was selected by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2005 NFL draft. After his playing career, he was an assistant linebackers’ coach with the Seahawks.


In Tatupu's first three seasons, he led the Seahawks in tackles. He was voted to the Pro Bowl for the first three years of his NFL career: 2005, 2006, and 2007.

#27 Marcus Trufant Watch Party for 20 at Moss Bay Hall item
#27 Marcus Trufant Watch Party for 20 at Moss Bay Hall
$300

Puja inicial

Mutually agreed upon date at any The Hall location

#28 Julio Rodriguez Print Autographed by Keegan Hall item
#28 Julio Rodriguez Print Autographed by Keegan Hall
$50

Puja inicial

#29 Brooks Robinson Autographed Jersey item
#29 Brooks Robinson Autographed Jersey
$25

Puja inicial

#30 Sherman & Chancellor Print Signed by Keegan Hal item
#30 Sherman & Chancellor Print Signed by Keegan Hal
$50

Puja inicial

#31 - 4 Kraken Tix & $100 Gift Card to The Hall item
#31 - 4 Kraken Tix & $100 Gift Card to The Hall
$200

Puja inicial

Monday Dec 29th - 7PM, Section 24 Row K


Plus $100 to spend at Queen Anne Beer Hall (or any of The Hall locations)

#32 - 2 Bryan Adams Tix & $50 Gift Card for The Hall item
#32 - 2 Bryan Adams Tix & $50 Gift Card for The Hall
$100

Puja inicial

2 Tickets for Bryan Adams at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday 11/21


Includes $50 to Queen Anne Beer Hall (or any of The Hall locations)

#33 Will Dissly Autographed Football item
#33 Will Dissly Autographed Football
$25

Puja inicial

#34 Isaiah Thomas Signed Photo item
#34 Isaiah Thomas Signed Photo
$25

Puja inicial

#35 Jermaine Kearse Mini Helmet

$50

Puja inicial
#35 Jermaine Kearse Mini Helmet
$50

Puja inicial

#36 Chocolate Gift Basket item
#36 Chocolate Gift Basket
$15

Puja inicial

#37 Starbucks Cup Collection item
#37 Starbucks Cup Collection
$15

Puja inicial

