The Neighborhood Church

Organizado por

The Neighborhood Church

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Ventas cerradas

Fiesta de los Girasoles (1)

21065 SW Stafford Rd

Tualatin, OR 97062, USA

Añadir una donación para The Neighborhood Church

$

1 docena de flores de girasol que elijas
$12
Photographer Sunset pass
$100
You have non exclusive access to the sunflower field during the golden hour to do sunset shoots. This cost covers entry for anyone you are photographing at that time. You will need to contact us to request the timing of your shoot via theneighborhoodchurch.org.
Field gleaning free entry pass
Gratuito
For August 30 or 31. 1 pass per person please.

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