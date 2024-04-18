Fiesta de los Girasoles (1)

You have non exclusive access to the sunflower field during the golden hour to do sunset shoots. This cost covers entry for anyone you are photographing at that time. You will need to contact us to request the timing of your shoot via theneighborhoodchurch.org.
You have non exclusive access to the sunflower field during the golden hour to do sunset shoots. This cost covers entry for anyone you are photographing at that time. You will need to contact us to request the timing of your shoot via theneighborhoodchurch.org.
Field gleaning free entry pass
Gratuito
For August 30 or 31. 1 pass per person please.
For August 30 or 31. 1 pass per person please.
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