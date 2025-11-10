Edgewater High School Ptso

Edgewater High School Ptso

Edgewater High School PTSO Presents: Sip & Soar | Mardi Gras

1871 Minnesota Ave

Winter Park, FL 32789, USA

Admisión General
$55

$55 - Pase de Desfile (Entrada Individual)

1 Boleto de Evento

1 Boleto de Cena

2 Boletos de Bebida

Patrocina a un Profesor
$55

Cubre el costo de la entrada para un profesor de la Escuela Secundaria Edgewater

1 - Premium Raffle Ticket
$5

1 Raffle Ticket for Top-tier Mardi Gras Basket at $1,000+ value (includes 4 x 2 park tickets to Universal and Islands of adventure and more items are being added)

*Do not have to be present to win

5 - Premium Raffle Tickets
$20

5 Raffle Ticket for Top-tier Mardi Gras Basket at $1,000+ value (includes 4 x 2 park tickets to Universal and Islands of adventure and more items are being added)

*Do not have to be present to win

10 - Premium Raffle Tickets
$40

10 Raffle Ticket for Top-tier Mardi Gras Basket at $1,000+ value (includes 4 x 2 park tickets to Universal and Islands of adventure and more items are being added)

*Do not have to be present to win

1 Regular Raffle Ticket
$3

1 Raffle Ticket for Special Gift Basket

*Do not have to be present to win

5 Regular Raffle Tickets
$12

5 Regular Raffle Tickets for Special Gift Basket

*Do not have to be present to win

10 Regular Raffle Tickets
$20

10 Regular Raffle Tickets for Special Gift Basket

*Do not have to be present to win

Combo Ticket Package: 10 Regular & 2 Premium Raffle Tickets
$25

Combo Ticket: 10 Regular Raffle Tickets for Special Gift Basket & 2 Premium Raffle Tickets for Top Tier Mardi Gras Basket at $350+ value (more items are being added)

*Do not have to be present to win

Combo Ticket Package: 20 Regular & 5 Premium Raffle Tickets
$60

Combo Ticket: 20 Regular Raffle Tickets for Special Gift Basket & 5 Premium Raffle Tickets for Top Tier Mardi Gras Basket at $350+ value (more items are being added)

*Do not have to be present to win

Deja Que Los Buenos Tiempos Rueden - Patrocinio Familiar
$300

$300
2 Boletos de Evento

2 Boletos de Cena

4 Boletos de Bebida

2 Boletos Premium de Rifa

4 Boletos de Rifa

Nombre listado en letreros y redes sociales del evento

Masquerade Sponsor
$500

$500

4 Event Tickets

4 Dinner Tickets

8 Drink Tickets

4 Premium Raffle Tickets

8 Regular Raffle Tickets

Name listed on event signage and social media

