auctionV2.input.startingBid
Words and Music by Bobby Jo Valentine. Arrangement by Dave Volpe. A warm and lush song about the feeling of December as we get older, and letting our heart come home.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Lyrics and Original Melody by Beth Wood, Arranged by Naomi La Violette. This is an arrangement commission by a consortium of choirs including EGMC. An amazing piece that tells us no matter what, LOVE IS LOVE IS LOVE.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Music & lyrics by Tommy Thompson (”Midwinter”; Holst/Rosetti). Arranged by David Maddux. A theme of finding comfort from the harsh winter with the one you love.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Music by Eric Whitacre, Words by Edward Esch. The quite beauty of winter and the drawing of a new day with the line- softly falls the winter snow, whispers to the sleeping world below: ‘Wintertide awakes’, morning breaks and sets the earth aglow.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Music by Nathan Howe, Arranged by Dustin Cates. This song captures the feeling of togetherness in a digital age.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Traditional Text Adapted/ French Carol arranged by Kyle Pederson. Originally titled Noël Nouvelet, meaning ‘Christmas comes anew’.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Words and Arrangement by Evan Ramos. Music based on ‘Tua Bethlem Dref’ a traditional Welsh Carol. An expressive Hanukkah song with warm lyrics about hope and wonder. ‘Shine through the winter, shine to remember, shine for the wonder that happened here.’
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Arranger Michael Englehardt. 16th Century Latin Christmas Carole meaning - ‘REJOICE!”
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Words and music by Sara Bareilles. Arranged by Tim Sarsany. A Christmas song emphasizing that the true spirt of Christmas comes from LOVE, not material possessions or perfect holiday set up.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
English Carol Arranged by Patrick D Quigley. A traditional English Christmas and New Year’s Carol, sung by groups who go door-to-door to wish people good health and received gifts or drinks.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Traditional Latin Liturgy. Craig Courtney. Energetic, rhythmic traditional celebratory piece. With traditional Latin text’ Gloria in excelsis Deo”
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Latin Translation by Charles Anthony Silverstein, Music by Eric Whitacre. The phrases come from a poem by Edward Esch. Translating to ‘Light, warm and heavy as pure gold and the angels sing softly to the new born babe.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing