El Centro Ministries Silent Auction 2025

Everything in this basket, including the basket itself was handmade and homemade by guatemalan artisans who have perfected the art for generations. It is a collection of some of Guatemala's vibrant culture.

Contents:





1lb of coffee beans from the highlands of Palencia, Guatemala





1lb artesanal cocoa tablets (Original) from Antigua, Guatemala (with instructions included)





1 handmade ceramic mug





1 handmade decorative mini-clay pot





1 cloth napkin made from traditional guatemalan textile





1 handmade basket