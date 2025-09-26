El Centro Ministries Silent Auction 2025

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Handmade by Guatemalan Artisans, this decorative clay pot was masterfully made and sold in Guatemalan markets, as a symbol of the rich culture and deep Mayan roots of the nation.
Donated by Duplin Winery in Panama City, FL. Includes two bottles of Duplin wine (Christmas Wine and Muscadine Blend) and a festive Jingle Spice mix, presented in a red metal bucket.
This blouse was painstakingly embroidered by Doña Marina. Doña Marina is Karla's (El Centro's psychologist) mom, and apart from being a resilient cancer survivor, she is a strong woman with incredible embroidery skills that she regularly teaches to our students at the youth center on Thursdays.
Donated by Sorelli Jewelry, this necklace is made of navette-cut crystals arranged in a delicate cross design. Adjustable 16-20 inch chain with a 4-inch extender and lobster claw clasp. Ocean collection Palladit finish.
Elegant black genuine leather Chanel-style replica wallet featuring quilted detailing and gold hardware. Anonymous Donor.
Gift certificate toward a custom-fitted permanent bracelet from Grace 8 Taylor, located at The Marketplace in Panama City, FL. Choose from elegant chain styles and charms for a timeless, welded-on keepsake.
Everything in this basket, including the basket itself was handmade and homemade by guatemalan artisans who have perfected the art for generations. It is a collection of some of Guatemala's vibrant culture.
Contents:
1lb of coffee beans from the highlands of Palencia, Guatemala
1lb artesanal cocoa tablets (Original) from Antigua, Guatemala (with instructions included)
1 handmade ceramic mug
1 handmade decorative mini-clay pot
1 cloth napkin made from traditional guatemalan textile
1 handmade basket
Everything in this basket, including the basket itself was handmade and homemade by guatemalan artisans who have perfected the art for generations. It is a collection of some of Guatemala's vibrant culture.
Contents:
1lb of coffee beans from the highlands of Palencia, Guatemala
1lb artesanal cocoa tablets (Cardamom) from Antigua, Guatemala (with instructions included)
1 handmade ceramic mug
1 handmade decorative mini-clay pot
1 cloth napkin made from traditional guatemalan textile
1 handmade basket
Original Painting by El Centro Student Fredi Roldan (1 of 3)
Original Painting by El Centro Student Fredi Roldan (2 of 3)
Original Painting by El Centro Student Fredi Roldan (3 of 3)
