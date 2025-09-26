El Centro Ministries Silent Auction 2025

Decorative Clay Pot item
Decorative Clay Pot
$50

Handmade by Guatemalan Artisans, this decorative clay pot was masterfully made and sold in Guatemalan markets, as a symbol of the rich culture and deep Mayan roots of the nation.

Wine Gift Basket item
Wine Gift Basket
$35

Donated by Duplin Winery in Panama City, FL. Includes two bottles of Duplin wine (Christmas Wine and Muscadine Blend) and a festive Jingle Spice mix, presented in a red metal bucket.

Hand Embroidered Blouse (Yellow) item
Hand Embroidered Blouse (Yellow)
$35

This blouse was painstakingly embroidered by Doña Marina. Doña Marina is Karla's (El Centro's psychologist) mom, and apart from being a resilient cancer survivor, she is a strong woman with incredible embroidery skills that she regularly teaches to our students at the youth center on Thursdays.

Hand Embroidered Blouse (White) item
Hand Embroidered Blouse (White)
$35

This blouse was painstakingly embroidered by Doña Marina. Doña Marina is Karla's (El Centro's psychologist) mom, and apart from being a resilient cancer survivor, she is a strong woman with incredible embroidery skills that she regularly teaches to our students at the youth center on Thursdays.

Hand Embroidered Blouse (Blue) item
Hand Embroidered Blouse (Blue)
$35

This blouse was painstakingly embroidered by Doña Marina. Doña Marina is Karla's (El Centro's psychologist) mom, and apart from being a resilient cancer survivor, she is a strong woman with incredible embroidery skills that she regularly teaches to our students at the youth center on Thursdays.

Sorrelli "Ocean Clarissa" Cross Pendant Necklace item
Sorrelli "Ocean Clarissa" Cross Pendant Necklace
$80

Donated by Sorelli Jewelry, this necklace is made of navette-cut crystals arranged in a delicate cross design. Adjustable 16-20 inch chain with a 4-inch extender and lobster claw clasp. Ocean collection Palladit finish.

Chanel Replica Wallet - Genuine Leather
$100

Elegant black genuine leather Chanel-style replica wallet featuring quilted detailing and gold hardware. Anonymous Donor.

$50 Gift Certificate - Grace & Taylor Permanent Bracelet
$35

Gift certificate toward a custom-fitted permanent bracelet from Grace 8 Taylor, located at The Marketplace in Panama City, FL. Choose from elegant chain styles and charms for a timeless, welded-on keepsake.

Guatemalan Artesanal Basket item
Guatemalan Artesanal Basket
$50

Everything in this basket, including the basket itself was handmade and homemade by guatemalan artisans who have perfected the art for generations. It is a collection of some of Guatemala's vibrant culture.

Contents:


1lb of coffee beans from the highlands of Palencia, Guatemala


1lb artesanal cocoa tablets (Original) from Antigua, Guatemala (with instructions included)


1 handmade ceramic mug


1 handmade decorative mini-clay pot


1 cloth napkin made from traditional guatemalan textile


1 handmade basket

Guatemalan Artesanal Basket item
Guatemalan Artesanal Basket
$50

Everything in this basket, including the basket itself was handmade and homemade by guatemalan artisans who have perfected the art for generations. It is a collection of some of Guatemala's vibrant culture.

Contents:


1lb of coffee beans from the highlands of Palencia, Guatemala


1lb artesanal cocoa tablets (Vanilla) from Antigua, Guatemala (with instructions included)


1 handmade ceramic mug


1 handmade decorative mini-clay pot


1 cloth napkin made from traditional guatemalan textile


1 handmade basket

Guatemalan Artesanal Basket item
Guatemalan Artesanal Basket
$50

Everything in this basket, including the basket itself was handmade and homemade by guatemalan artisans who have perfected the art for generations. It is a collection of some of Guatemala's vibrant culture.

Contents:


1lb of coffee beans from the highlands of Palencia, Guatemala


1lb artesanal cocoa tablets (Cardamom) from Antigua, Guatemala (with instructions included)


1 handmade ceramic mug


1 handmade decorative mini-clay pot


1 cloth napkin made from traditional guatemalan textile


1 handmade basket

Spa Gift Package Panama City, FL
$100

'Volcanoes' #1 item
'Volcanoes' #1
$40

Original Painting by El Centro Student Fredi Roldan (1 of 3)

'Volcanoes' #2 item
'Volcanoes' #2
$40

Original Painting by El Centro Student Fredi Roldan (2 of 3)

'Volcanoes' #3 item
'Volcanoes' #3
$40

Original Painting by El Centro Student Fredi Roldan (3 of 3)

Hyperrealism Drawing by El Centro Student item
Hyperrealism Drawing by El Centro Student
$30

