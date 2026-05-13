El patrocinio y las donaciones del equipo de porristas El Toro

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As a High Flyer Sponsor You will Receive the Following:
• Sponsor Picture
• Name and Logo on our Website
• Sponsor T-Shirt
• Name Announced during Football game
• Logo in Football & Basketball programs
• Group Banner Representation
• Pep Squad Plaque
• Banner Representation (Limited Availability)
• Preferred Parking (Limited Availability)
• 2 Tickets to each Football Home Game
• 2 Tickets to 5 Basketball Home Games
• Social Media – Monthly Shoutout
• Solo Logo representation on Cheer Clinic T-shirts (First 3 Sponsors)
As a Three Cheers Sponsor You will Receive the Following:
• Sponsorship Picture (Sizing Varies)
• Name and Logo on our Website
• Social Media Shoutout
• Sponsor T-Shirt
• Name Announced during Football game
• Logo in Football & Basketball programs
• Group Banner Representation
• Pep Squad Plaque
• Banner Representation (Limited Availability)
• Preferred Parking (Limited Availability)
• 2 Tickets to each Football Home Game
• 2 Tickets to 5 Basketball Home Games
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!