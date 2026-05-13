El Toro High School Cheer-Song Boosters Club

Organizado por

El Toro High School Cheer-Song Boosters Club

Acerca de este evento

El patrocinio y las donaciones del equipo de porristas El Toro

High Flyer Sponsor
$5,000

As a High Flyer Sponsor You will Receive the Following:

• Sponsor Picture

• Name and Logo on our Website

• Sponsor T-Shirt

• Name Announced during Football game

• Logo in Football & Basketball programs

• Group Banner Representation

• Pep Squad Plaque

•  Banner Representation (Limited Availability)

• Preferred Parking (Limited Availability)

• 2 Tickets to each Football Home Game

• 2 Tickets to 5 Basketball Home Games

• Social Media – Monthly Shoutout

• Solo Logo representation on Cheer Clinic T-shirts (First 3 Sponsors)

Three Cheers Sponsor
$2,000

As a Three Cheers Sponsor You will Receive the Following:

• Sponsorship Picture (Sizing Varies)

• Name and Logo on our Website 

• Social Media Shoutout

• Sponsor T-Shirt

• Name Announced during Football game

• Logo in Football & Basketball programs

• Group Banner Representation

• Pep Squad Plaque

• Banner Representation (Limited Availability)

• Preferred Parking (Limited Availability)

• 2 Tickets to each Football Home Game 

• 2 Tickets to 5 Basketball Home Games


Blue, Gold and White Sponsor
$1,000
Go Big Blue Sponsor
$500
Charger Spirit Sponsor
$300
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