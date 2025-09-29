ELA's MAF Subasta Silente 2025

Puja inicial
Salta la fila de recogida por la tarde al ser el primero en recoger a tu hijo. Esto es válido para todo el año escolar.
Skip the pickup line in the afternoon by being the first to get your child. This is good for the whole school year.
You will be the Fire Marshall for the day with Mrs. Bingham. You will get to pull the alarm for a fire drill, call the all clear and then pick a friend to go eat with you and Mrs. Bingham at Firehouse subs.
You will get to enjoy a 3 course meal of cheese, chicken and chocolate fondue at Mrs. Jackson's house provided by Mrs. Jackson and Mrs. Barnes followed by a movie on a 100in projection screen in a state of the art movie room. You are allowed to bring one friend with you.
Traditional Chinese Pulp Painting – “Four Seasons” Wall Art
Students will create seasonal pulp paintings to take home as decorative wall art. This will take place after school and up to 4 students can participate.
Have you ever wanted to learn pickleball? We have resident experts that would love to teach you. You and a friend can learn from Mrs. Hill and Mrs. Bingham.
Have fun on the court with you and 3 friends as you play with Mrs. Hill.
Wang Laoshi is offering 2 hours of Chinese tutoring.
You are bidding on a beautiful Kendra Scott necklace. Valued at $70.
You are bidding on a family four pack of tickets to the Children museum of the upstate. Value at $45
This is for 2 Georgia Aquarium anytime tickets valued at $130.
10 people max. She will provide the stove, pot, soup broth and sauces. The family will need to buy the food and utensils. Time and date tbd.
Zhu Laoshi and Ms. Wallen will take 5 students and make mooncakes and bubble tea with them. Location and time tbd.
No prior martial arts experience is required to participate! Everyone 4 & up will be able to join in. Parties are held on Saturdays after classes.
Our parties are filled with specially designed activities and games, making it possible for all of your child’s friends to have fun while learning basic Tae Kwon Do skills.
Join Ms. Park in her classroom on a tbd date after school in her classroom for a fun tote bag painting session. You and 3 friends will get creative together while designing tote bags to take home.
