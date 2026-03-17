Spencerville Adventist Academy

Organizado por

Spencerville Adventist Academy

Elementary Summer Camp 2026 Registration

2505 Spencerville Rd

Spencerville, MD 20868, USA

Elementary School Full Day Camp - STEM June 8-12
$300

June 8-12, 2026


Elementary School Full Day

Ages 6-9

9:00 am - 3:30 pm


Our camp fosters student-led inquiry through daily exploration in natural spaces, where curiosity drives learning. Campers ask questions, make discoveries, and follow their interests as experiences naturally evolve from what they observe and wonder about. Dedicated time for projects and creative work allows students to turn their ideas into meaningful creations. Each day concludes with reflection and sharing, helping campers process their learning and build communication skills, while the end of the week offers an opportunity to showcase their discoveries.

Elementary School Full Day Camp - Outdoor Discovery Camp
$300

June 15-19, 2026


Elementary School Full Day Camp

Ages 6-9

9:00 am - 3:30 pm


Our camp fosters student-led inquiry through daily exploration in natural spaces, where curiosity drives learning. Campers ask questions, make discoveries, and follow their interests as experiences naturally evolve from what they observe and wonder about. Dedicated time for projects and creative work allows students to turn their ideas into meaningful creations. Each day concludes with reflection and sharing, helping campers process their learning and build communication skills, while the end of the week offers an opportunity to showcase their discoveries.

Elementary School 1/2 Day Camp - Soccer July 6-10
$150

July 6-10, 2026


Elementary School 1/2 Day Camp

Ages 6-9

9:00 am to 12:00 pm


Get ready for a fun-filled week of soccer! Elementary Soccer Camp is designed for young players of all skill levels who want to learn the game, build confidence, and have a great time on the field. Campers will develop fundamental soccer skills such as dribbling, passing, shooting, and teamwork through engaging drills, games, and friendly competitions.

Elementary School 1/2 Day Camp - Volleyball July 6-10
$150

July 6-10, 2026


Elementary School 1/2 Day Camp

Ages 6-9

12:15 pm to 3:30 pm


This camp introduces young players ages 6–9 to the fundamentals of volleyball through fun, age-appropriate games and simple drills. Campers will practice basic skills like passing, serving, and movement while building confidence, coordination, and teamwork. The focus is on learning through play in a positive, supportive environment where every child can enjoy the game.

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