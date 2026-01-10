c_quebe suicide awareness foundation

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c_quebe suicide awareness foundation

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<span>Retiro de Bienestar Empowr</span>

20421 Callon Dr

Topanga, CA 90290, USA

General Admission
$150

Our first retreat of 2026 is here


Brought to you by Sabot Foundation ✨


If your body is craving rest, release, and reconnection this is your sign.


🌿 Empowr Wellness Retreat 2026

📍 The Mountain Mermaid, Topanga

🗓 Feb 28 | 10AM–3PM


A full day to unplug, reset your nervous system, and thrive through:

• Restorative Yoga

• Fascia Release & Stretch Therapy

• Breathwork

• Tea Ceremony

• Sound Bath

• Cold Plunge

🥗 Nutritious lunch provided


🎟 Presale tickets available until Feb 1st prices will increase after.


Join us for a deeply nourishing experience designed to bring you back into balance.

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