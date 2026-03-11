Shelby County SPC

Organizado por

Shelby County SPC

Acerca de este evento

Termina el Silencio 5K Trote/Caminata

Blue River Memorial Park

Event Sponsor
$1,000

Includes a team of up to 10 walkers. Waiver required for each participant.

Billete para adultos
$20

Para participantes de 18 años en adelante. Comida incluida.

Billete juvenil
$10

Para participantes menores de 18 años. Comida incluida.

Community Sponsored Ticket (Adult)
Gratuito

This is a free ticket for people who do not have the financial ability to pay for the ticket. We have community sponsors that have covered the cost. Waiver required for each participant.

Community Sponsored Ticket (Minor)
Gratuito

This is a free ticket for people who do not have the financial ability to pay for the ticket. We have community sponsors that have covered the cost. Waiver with parent/guardian signature required for each participant.

Añadir una donación para Shelby County SPC

$

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