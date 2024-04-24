The "High Roller" sponsorship level provides the following benefit to the sponsor:
- Signage at the event recognizing sponsorship of the 47th Annual Las Vegas Night Event
- Large Signage posted in both the dinner atrium and main gaming area
- Placard with logo placed on all cocktail tables for maximum viewing
- Large logo listed on flyer all guests receive with their gaming chips
- Logo added to Step and Repeat Backdrop to allow for maximum viewing by all person's taking photographs at the event
- Four (4) event tickets
- Social media shares of photographs from the event featuring logo prominently displayed on the backdrop
- Social media mentions
Jackpot Sponsor
$1,000
The "Jackpot" sponsorship level provides the following benefit to the sponsor:
Signage at the event recognizing sponsorship of the 47th Annual Las Vegas Night Event
- Medium Signage posted in the main gaming area
- Placard with logo placed on three (3) cocktail tables for maximum viewing
- Medium logo listed on flyer all guests receive with their gaming chips
- Two (2) event tickets
- Social media mention
Royal Flush Sponsor
$750
The "Royal Flush" sponsorship level provides the following benefit to the sponsor:
-Signage at the event recognizing sponsorship of the 47th Annual Las Vegas Night Event
- Signage posted in the main gaming area
- Logo listed on flyer all guests receive with their gaming chips
- Two (2) event tickets
- Social media mentions
Ace of Spades Sponsor
$500
The "Ace of Spades" sponsorship level provides the following benefit to the sponsor:
- Signage at the event recognizing sponsorship of the 47th Annual Las Vegas Night Event
- Signage posted in the main gaming area
- Logo listed on flyer all guests receive with their gaming chips
- One (1) Event Ticket
- Social media mentions
Lucky Seven Sponsor
$250
The "Lucky Seven" sponsorship level provides the following benefit to the sponsor: Signage at the event recognizing sponsorship of the 47th Annual Las Vegas Night Event
- Logo listed on flyer all guests receive with their gaming chips
- Social media mentions
Dining Table Sponsor
$800
The "Dining Table" sponsorship level provides the following benefit to the sponsor: - Signage at the event recognizing sponsorship of the 47th Annual Las Vegas Night Event
- Signage posted directly on sponsored guest dining tables for maximum viewing
- Two (2) event tickets
- Medium logo listed on flyer all guests receive with their gaming chips
- Social media mention
Meal Sponsor
$500
The "Meal" Sponsorship recognizes the sponsor for underwriting the expenses associated with the dinner meal for the 47th Annual Las Vegas night and provides the following benefit to the sponsor:
- Signage at the event recognizing sponsorship of the evening's meal
- Signage posted directly on the food service bar for maximum viewing
- Recognition on flyer all guests receive with their gaming chips
Drink & Beverage Sponsor
$500
The "Drink & Beverage" Sponsorship recognizes the sponsor for underwriting the expenses associated with the Bar service and drink tickets for the 47th Annual Las Vegas night and provides the following benefit to the sponsor:
- Signage at the event recognizing sponsorship of the evening's beverage service
- Signage posted directly on the beverage service areas for maximum viewing
- Recognition on flyer all guests receive with their gaming chips
Gaming Table Sponsor
$200
The "Gaming Table" Sponsorship provides the sponsor with following benefit:
- Signage placed directly on/at the sponsored gaming table for maximum viewing by all gaming participants.
Raffle Prizes and/or "in-kind" Prize Sponsor
$100
The "Raffle Prizes/In-Kind Prize" Sponsorship provides the sponsor with the following benefit:
- Signage placed directly at the prize table for maximum viewing
- Recognition as a prize sponsor on flyer all guests receive with their gaming chips
For information on providing an "in-kind" prize donation, please call or text us at 915-433-8374
