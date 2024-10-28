2024 Holiday Shindig Fundraiser Thingy

414 E Bloxham St

Tallahassee, FL 32301

General Admission Ticket
$100
VIP Ticket
$150
VIP Ticket also includes invitation to the VIP/Collaborators reception and other surprise goodies!
Bronze Sponsorship Level
$500
• 2 tickets to the event • Access to our VIP reception • Recognition in Holiday Shindig published marketing • Listed in our season brochure as a Bronze Level Sponsor
Silver Sponsorship Level
$1,000
• 4 tickets to the event • Access to our VIP reception • Recognition in Holiday Shindig published marketing • Listed in our season brochure as a Silver Level Sponsor • Digital spotlight on our social media platforms
Gold Sponsorship Level
$2,000
• 6 tickets to the event • Access to our VIP reception • Prominent recognition in ETA published marketing • Listed in our season brochure as a Gold Level Sponsor • Marketing spotlight on our social media platforms • 2 Season Tickets for ETA sponsored shows
Platinum Sponsorship Level
$3,000
• 8 tickets to the event • Access to our VIP reception • Prime recognition in ETA published marketing materials • Listed in our season brochure as a Platinum Level Sponsor • Weekly marketing spotlight on out social media platform leading up to event • 4 Season Ticket for ETA sponsored shows • Opportunity to present to the audience during the event
Table Purchase
$800
Table for 8 people/ General Admission
Table Purchase with VIP Level
$1,200
Table for 8 with VIP ticket purchase
Esteemed Guest
free
This ticket is for our honorees
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing