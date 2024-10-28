2024 Holiday Shindig Fundraiser Thingy

VIP Ticket also includes invitation to the VIP/Collaborators reception and other surprise goodies!
Bronze Sponsorship Level
$500
• 2 tickets to the event
• Access to our VIP reception
• Recognition in Holiday Shindig published marketing
• Listed in our season brochure as a Bronze Level Sponsor
Silver Sponsorship Level
$1,000
• 4 tickets to the event
• Access to our VIP reception
• Recognition in Holiday Shindig published marketing
• Listed in our season brochure as a Silver Level Sponsor
• Digital spotlight on our social media platforms
Gold Sponsorship Level
$2,000
• 6 tickets to the event
• Access to our VIP reception
• Prominent recognition in ETA published marketing
• Listed in our season brochure as a Gold Level Sponsor
• Marketing spotlight on our social media platforms
• 2 Season Tickets for ETA sponsored shows
Platinum Sponsorship Level
$3,000
• 8 tickets to the event
• Access to our VIP reception
• Prime recognition in ETA published marketing materials
• Listed in our season brochure as a Platinum Level
Sponsor
• Weekly marketing spotlight on out social media
platform leading up to event
• 4 Season Ticket for ETA sponsored shows
• Opportunity to present to the audience during the event
