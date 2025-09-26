Faire du Well - Un Faire del Renacimiento del Valle de Skagit

Organizado por
Grants entry to the event for Saturday June 13, 2026 ONLY! Walk In Only (no parking included) Wear a Costume if you would like. Walk in the gate. Welcome for a Full Day of Merriment on SATURDAY June 13, 2026.
These are Early 2026 ticket prices. They will go up again as of 03/01/2026 to $20 per day (parking extra). Please, Buy Yours NOW!
Grants entry to the event for SUNDAY June 14, 2026 ONLY! Walk In Only (no parking included) Wear a Costume if you would like. Walk in the gate. Welcome for a Full Day of Merriment on SUNDAY June 14, 2026.
These are Early 2026 ticket prices. They will go up again as of 03/01/2026 to $20 per day (parking extra). Please, Buy Yours NOW!
Walk Into the Faire (no parking) WEEKEND PASS. Good for both Saturday AND Sunday. (Early 2026 Ticket) Prices go up to $35 for this ticket on 03/01/2026 so Buy Yours Now, Please!
Permite entrada al evento el sábado o el domingo, no ambos (debe elegir la fecha en la aplicación). INCLUYE ESTACIONAMIENTO GENERAL PARA UN AUTO (no se permiten remolques).
Grants entry to the event SUNDAY June 14, 2026 to ONE (1) Person. INCLUDES GENERAL PARKING FOR ONE CAR (no trailers)
These are Early 2026 ticket prices. They will go up again as of 03/01/2026. Please, Buy Yours NOW!
Good for BOTH DAYS! Good for One Person and One Car for BOTH days. Please feel free to Wear a Costume and Park your Car on site both days. Welcome to TWO FULL DAYS Merriment! June 13 & 14, 2026.
These are Early 2026 ticket prices. They will go up again as of 03/01/2026. Please, Buy Yours NOW!
Entrada de AMBOS Días del Fin de Semana para CINCO Personas en un vehículo (sin remolques), MÁS Estacionamiento Prepagado en el área de estacionamiento NOBLE (más cerca de la Entrada de la Feria). ¡Salir y Volver, y Reingreso OK! (con su espacio de estacionamiento RESERVADO para ambos días).
¡VEN TEMPRANO!
Trae una RV (Remolque, o Autocaravana) y un vehículo adicional (Camioneta de Pasajeros o Automóvil) y hasta 10 PERSONAS. Conexión Eléctrica y de Agua Proporcionada.
USTED PUEDE:
ESTACIONAR Y MONTAR EL VIERNES (después de las 11:AM) en un Lugar Reservado para RV con Conexiones Eléctricas y de Agua, además de espacio para ese automóvil adicional. (Valor de $240 ($75X3 + $5X3)) estar allí viernes y sábado por la noche, y todo el domingo (hasta las 8:00 PM). ¡Mira cómo se prepara la Feria!
OBTENGA 10 (DIEZ) ENTRADAS DE FIN DE SEMANA EN LA FERIA (con la capacidad de salir y volver a entrar) (Valor de $150)
OBTENGA: 10 "ÁNGELES" (Fichas de la Feria con un valor de $5.00 cada una para comerciar en todos los Comerciantes de esta Feria.) (Valor de $50)
¡VALOR TOTAL DE $440! Por solo $250. (precio de preventa)
(Además de un Picnic de la Corte Real (tienes que traer tu propia comida, sin embargo. Alergias y todo). ¡Incluso proporcionamos Entretenimiento!
¡Inscríbete en nuestra lista de AGRADECIMIENTOS en nuestro sitio web y nuestro HERALDO DE LA CIUDAD llamará tu nombre verbalmente, agradeciéndote mientras esté en la Gran Marcha cada día al mediodía.
Our T-Shirt Design. Pre-Order!
Tell Us your Size (S, M, L, X, XX, XXX) and Basic Color of T-Shirt (we will get as close as we can). If the link of the design below doesn't work, e-mail us for a JPG.
https://www.canva.com/design/DAGyolAWLa0/aIzcK-J6A79ZiPWSTwJUeA/view?utm_content=DAGyolAWLa0&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link2&utm_source=uniquelinks&utlId=h8142e80310
NOT FOR RESALE
Every Merchant and Bard at Faire du Well will accept these Faire Trade Tokens/Coins of the Realm. Hand Minted, made of Brass, these coins replicate the most popular gold coin of Queen Elizabeth's Reign. Get 10 Coins ($50 worth) for the price of 9 ($45). Advanced Sales before 2026 only. Limit 10 ($90) per customer.
You want to be "Part of the Royal Population", a 'Citizen', not just a Visitor. Rent one of our "Toss over your head, belt, and HUZZAH!" Costumes and You are Dressed to IMPRESS!!! A Tabard will be reserved for when you arrive. Price is for One Day Only! (An ID will required to be left while you have the costume and it will be returned when you check the costume back in. If a Costume is lost or damaged, a $100 fee will be charged.)
These are Early 2026 ticket prices. They will go up again as of 03/01/2026. Please, Buy Yours NOW!
If you wish to Rent or Buy a full costume BEFORE the Faire, go to "A Masquerade Costumes" in Redmond WA and show them your confirmation e-mail for the purchase of any Entrance Ticket level, and they will give you 20% off the price of rental/purchase of a costume. https://amasquerade.com/
See the Notice on YouTube:
https://youtu.be/nrqCg1JIDKI
You wish to Toast our Royalty and remember your Time at Faire du Well with a branded Period Ceramic Drinking Vessel. ( Write us for an image. ) Hand-created, glazed, and fired. Only a Limited Supply is available.
