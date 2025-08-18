Tickets are needed to play games (over 30 games) and go on the inflatables and mechanical bull...tickets needed differ per game. it ranges from 1-5 tickets per game.
Physical tickets can be picked up the night of the event!
You could win any of these:
2 Night Stay at Sawtelle Mountain Resort
8hr 2 seater Snowmachine Rental at High Mountain Adventures
$100 to Addi & Co Hair&Nails
HG Lumber Goodie Basket!
White Pine Spa Basket!
Superposition Hats
Island Park Souvenir T-shirt and big foot stuffy basket
and more baskets coming!
