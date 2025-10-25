<p>Feria de Otoño de la Rifa 2025</p>

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$
2 tickets to any Non Premium Cal Football Home Game.
Passes to BADM in Sausalito, each admitting up to 5 people and valued over $100.
4 chances to win!
$25 gift card to the soon-to-open Starter Bakery on Solano Ave.
2 chances to win!
CUSTOM GLUTEN-FREE BIRTHDAY CAKE OR CUPCAKES: Two dozen cupcakes or a 9x12 sheet cake in signature chocolate flavor (gluten-free, won't taste like it!).
Choice of frosting flavor/color and sprinkles.
Ceramic bowl made by local ceramicist, Ethel Rose.
2 admission tickets + skate rental
2 12-packs Sierra Nevada beer (Pale Ale & Hazy IPA) + 1 6 pack Torpedo IPA
(Must be 21 to claim)
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!