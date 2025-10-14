PTO Fall Festival Virtual Raffle 2025

School Spirit Starter Pack
free

2 Seat Cushions

1 youth small shirt

1 youth medium shirt

1 drawstring bag

2 RLC magnets

Additional fun items!

Mini session with Lindsey McDonald Photography
free

Mini session with Lindsey McDonald Photography to be used by 12/30/25

Board Game Bundle #1
free

Enter for your chance to win the following games: City Council, Monuments, Monsters vs Heros, Dragons vs Unicorns. Visit our Facebook Event to see the image.

Board Game Bundle #2
free

Enter for your chance to win the following games: TreeBlox, Chactun, Sexpence Bakery, Coop Da Chickens, and BananaBoy vs Uni-Cone. Visit our Facebook Event to see the image.

Board Game Bundle #3
free

Enter for your chance to win the following games: Fill the Barn, Paupers' Ladder, Please Fix the Teleport, and Marvel Word a Round.

Holiday Joy Basket
free

Enjoy a cute winter holiday themed gift basket. Includes a tumbler, hot cocoa, signs, towel, Scentsy melt, and more. Visit our Facebook Event to see the image.

Relaxing Basket by 5th Grade
free

Items include: Face masks,

Foaming bath, Hydrating gloves and socks, Bath bombs, Naples Soap Gift set, Candle, Body Wash, Lufa

$50 Mt Dora Nails Gift Certificate.

The 5th grade classes will receive a percentage of donations based on number of ticket entries!

Charcuterie Board for Two
free

Enter for your chance to win an exquisite charcuterie board for two curated by Boujee Boards by Justina!


https://www.facebook.com/BoujeeBoardsbyJustina/

Main Event Gift Basket
free

Enter to win this amazing basket donated by Main Event Orlando.


https://www.mainevent.com/locations/florida/orlando/

Two Tickets to Orlando Shakes
free

Enter to win two tickets to Orlando Shakes. Valid for any production through May 2026.


https://www.orlandoshakes.org/

Life is S'more Fun with Friends Basket
free

Enter to win a s'more gift basket with everything you need to make a night of fun!

Wonderbox – AMC Movie Theatres® Tickets Package for 2
free

Wonderbox – AMC Movie Theatres® Tickets Package for 2 – 2 Tickets, 2 Drinks,1 Popcorn to Share

Beirut Bites and Sweet Bites Giftcard
free

Enjoy some yummy food and delicious treats in Downtown Mount Dora!

Panther Roof Basket
free

Enter to win a gift basket filled with snacks, candy, cute panthers, and a $100 giftcard donated by Panther Roof


https://pantherrooffl.com/

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing