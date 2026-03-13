Noche de boliche familiar

Acerca de este evento
Enjoy bowling family fun night!
Take your shot at our fantastic raffle baskets! 🎁
Enter for a chance to win one of the many fun and creative prizes. Good luck! 🎳✨
Step up for the big prizes! 🌟
Each ticket enters you into the drawing for our special big-ticket items. Good luck! 🎳✨
Boost your odds in the 50/50 drawing! One lucky winner takes home half the pot. Good luck! 🎳✨
Take a quick shot at the 50/50 raffle for a chance to win half the total pot. Good luck! 🎳✨
$
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!