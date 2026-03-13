Mary F Janvier PTA

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Mary F Janvier PTA

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Noche de boliche familiar

100 American Blvd

Blackwood, NJ 08012, USA

🎳 Noche de bolos familiar de la AMPA de Janvier 🎳
$20

Enjoy bowling family fun night!

🎳 Noche de bolos en familia – Lista de espera para entradas 🎳
Gratuito
🎟️ Boletos para la rifa por compra anticipada 🎟️
$20
🎁 Basket Raffle – Lucky Strike Bundle (10 Tickets)
$10

Take your shot at our fantastic raffle baskets! 🎁
Enter for a chance to win one of the many fun and creative prizes. Good luck! 🎳✨

⭐ Big Ticket Raffle – High Roller Entry
$5

Step up for the big prizes! 🌟
Each ticket enters you into the drawing for our special big-ticket items. Good luck! 🎳✨

💰 50/50 Raffle – Strike It Rich Bundle (10 Tickets)
$5

Boost your odds in the 50/50 drawing! One lucky winner takes home half the pot. Good luck! 🎳✨

💰 50/50 Raffle – Quick Shot Single Ticket
$1

Take a quick shot at the 50/50 raffle for a chance to win half the total pot. Good luck! 🎳✨

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