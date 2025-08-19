Asociación de Miembros del Legado Familiar

1913 Membresía de Inversión en la Película de Nellie
$50
Sin expiración
"This is not just a movie — this is a permanent historical document that will live in libraries, schools, and museums across the globe. It will tell the truth about our history from the biblical foundations to today’s political and social realities — unapologetically and beautifully. But the truth must be funded. Every dollar given ensures this story is told with the excellence and dignity it deserves."
"This is not just a movie — this is a permanent historical document that will live in libraries, schools, and museums across the globe. It will tell the truth about our history from the biblical foundations to today’s political and social realities — unapologetically and beautifully. But the truth must be funded. Every dollar given ensures this story is told with the excellence and dignity it deserves."
Añadir una donación para Family Legacy Association
$
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!