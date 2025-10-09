Organizado por

Festival of Trees

Subasta del Festival de Árboles 2025

Árbol #1
$20

Puja inicial

El Árbol #1 se llama ÁRBOL.

Patrocinado por NEGOCIO

Creado por ARTISTA

Este árbol representa la cosa y el color y evoca los sentimientos!


Redes Sociales y Sitios Web

Sparkle Purple Party Christmas
$20

Puja inicial

Sponsored by XO Gift Co.
Created by Alia Nicholson

Theme: Sparkle Purple Party Christmas

www.xogiftco.com

Merry Little Gritmas Tree
$20

Puja inicial

Sponsored by Grit Therapy
Created by Grit Therapy Team

Theme: Merry Little Gritmas Tree

www.grittherapy.com


Play Softball!
$20

Puja inicial

Sponsored by Eve Trengove for Wheat Ridge Girls Youth Softball

Created by Antonia Leyba and Family

Theme: "Play Softball!"

Delivering More Tomorrows
$20

Puja inicial

Sponsored by The Kidney Center of Wheat Ridge ~ Innovative Renal Care

Created by Crystal & Jolene

Theme: Delivering More Tomorrows

innovativerenal.com

Up and Away with Art!
$20

Puja inicial

Sponsored by Sweet Ridge Studios

Created by Melinda Valentini and Alia Nicholson

Theme: Up and Away with Art!

www.sweetridgestudios.com

Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree
$20

Puja inicial

Sponsored by Stylus & Crate

Created by Team Crate

Theme: Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree

stylusandcrate.com

The Frostiest Butcher in Town "Stay Frosty"
$20

Puja inicial

Sponsored by The Meat Shop on 38th

Created by the Meat Shop Team

Theme: the Frostiest Butcher in Town "Stay Frosty"

themeatshopon38.com

Ninja Bread Men!
$20

Puja inicial

Sponsored by Personal Achievement Martial Arts

Created by Martial Arts Students and the Stites Family

Theme: Ninja Bread Men!

www.WheatRidgeMA.com

Santa's Swim Squad
$20

Puja inicial

Sponsored by Swimming Simply

Created by Alexis

Theme: Santa's Swim Squad

www.swimmingsimply.com

Home Suite Home
$20

Puja inicial

Sponsored by Hampton Inn and Suites Wheat Ridge

Created by Carrie Cajka

Theme: Home Suite Home


Retro
$20

Puja inicial

Sponsored by Salone' Bellissima
Created by Lori Doyle, Lisa Vakoff, Lisa Switzer and Kerri Andrews

Theme: Retro

salonebellissimawheatridge.com

Makerspace Christmas
$20

Puja inicial

Sponsored by Clear Creek Makerspace

Created by Makers and Members

Theme: Makerspace Christmas

clearcreekmakerspace.com

Calavera Christmas
$20

Puja inicial

Sponsored by Mestizo Brew Cantina

Created by The Mestizo Team

Theme: Calavera Christmas

mestizobrewcantina.com

