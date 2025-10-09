Subasta del Festival de Árboles 2025

Organizado por
Puja inicial
Sponsored by XO Gift Co.
Created by Alia Nicholson
Theme: Sparkle Purple Party Christmas
Puja inicial
Sponsored by Grit Therapy
Created by Grit Therapy Team
Theme: Merry Little Gritmas Tree
Puja inicial
Sponsored by Eve Trengove for Wheat Ridge Girls Youth Softball
Created by Antonia Leyba and Family
Theme: "Play Softball!"
Puja inicial
Sponsored by The Kidney Center of Wheat Ridge ~ Innovative Renal Care
Created by Crystal & Jolene
Theme: Delivering More Tomorrows
Puja inicial
Sponsored by Sweet Ridge Studios
Created by Melinda Valentini and Alia Nicholson
Theme: Up and Away with Art!
Puja inicial
Sponsored by Stylus & Crate
Created by Team Crate
Theme: Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Puja inicial
Sponsored by The Meat Shop on 38th
Created by the Meat Shop Team
Theme: the Frostiest Butcher in Town "Stay Frosty"
Puja inicial
Sponsored by Personal Achievement Martial Arts
Created by Martial Arts Students and the Stites Family
Theme: Ninja Bread Men!
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Sponsored by Hampton Inn and Suites Wheat Ridge
Created by Carrie Cajka
Theme: Home Suite Home
Puja inicial
Sponsored by Salone' Bellissima
Created by Lori Doyle, Lisa Vakoff, Lisa Switzer and Kerri Andrews
Theme: Retro
Puja inicial
Sponsored by Clear Creek Makerspace
Created by Makers and Members
Theme: Makerspace Christmas
Puja inicial
Sponsored by Mestizo Brew Cantina
Created by The Mestizo Team
Theme: Calavera Christmas
