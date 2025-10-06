9570 FM1560, San Antonio, TX 78254
Let your student spend the day with Mrs. Perez doing principal things.
Let your student spend the day with Mrs. De Los Santos doing Associate Principal things.
Let your student spend the day with Mrs. Buchanan doing STEM teacher tasks
Let your student spend the day with Mrs. Thornhill's assisting with music tasks
Let your student spend the day assisting Mrs. Moriatry with librarian tasks.
Let your student spend the day being Ms. Hoffmann's assistant
Let your student spend the day being Coach Resendiz assistant
Let your student spend the day being Coach Hamilton's assistant
Win your student a class sno cone party from Bahama Bucks
Win a class pizza lunch party for your student
Win a class Sno 2 Throw party for your student
Wish a Happy Birthday to your child at the school entrance on their special day!
Wish a HAPPY BIRTHDAY to your child at the school entrance on their special day!
Win 2 reserved VIP seats on the Left side of the aisle for choir & strings Fall concert
Win 2 VIP reserved seats on the Right side of the aisle for Choir & Strings Fall Concert
Win 2 reserved VIP seats on the Right side of the aisle
Win 2 reserved VIP seats on the LEFT side of the aisle
Win 2 reserved VIP seats on the Left side of the aisle
Win 2 reserved VIP seats on the Right side of the aisle
Win reserved parking in the Principal spot for the big day
Win reserved parking in Associate Principal parking spot for the big day.
Win 2 reserved VIP seats on the Left side of the aisle
Win 2 reserved VIP seats on the Right side of the aisle
Win reserved parking in Associate Principal parking spot for the big day
Win a reserved parking in Principal Perez's parking spot for the big day
Be pampered by the best, Blossom Beauty Bar owned by Monique Cortez. Located inside Blinx Studios at 2545 Jackson Keller Road San Antonio, TX you'll find San Antonio's best wax and wax aftercare products. Appointment only.
Are you ready for your little ones to sparkle like never before? We're not just any spa; we specialize in glamorous spa parties and event planning. We are the Premier Spa for Little Girls and Pre-Teens, where they'll shine as bright as a dazzling diamond! Come and join the glittery fun at Spoil Me Kids Spa! This Spa Day includes a Mini Mani, Mini Pedi and a Facial.
Located at 7403 W Loop 1604 N San Antonio, TX this local small business is proud to support Fields Elementary with this $50 value day pass!valid at this location and by appointment only
Are you ready for your little ones to sparkle like never before? We're not just any spa; we specialize in glamorous spa parties and event planning. We are the Premier Spa for Little Girls and Pre-Teens, where they'll shine as bright as a dazzling diamond! Come and join the glittery fun at Spoil Me Kids Spa! This Spa Day includes a Mini Mani, Mini Pedi and a Facial.
Located at 7403 W Loop 1604 N San Antonio, TX this local small business is proud to support Fields Elementary with this $50 value day pass! valid at this location and by appointment only
Make a core memory with family skate night! (Valid for 2 adults + 4 children)
Redeem on Saturday or Sunday from 2p to 6pm
Certificate expires November 30,2025
($120 value deal)
Have a cozy night in with this Netflix and Snack basket! Valued at $290! Mainstay Blanket
Pumpkin Carving Book
Popcorn salt
Popcorn
4 boxes of candy
$10 Little Caesars Gift Card
$100 Fandango Gift Card
$50 Roblox Gift Card
$100 Netflix Giftcard
Take home this beautiful bouquet of gift cards valued at $215
Starbucks $35
Sonic $20
Chick Fil A $10
Subway $15
Dairy Queen $15
Burger King $15
First Watch $10
Walmart $10
Nintendo $20
Panera Bread $25
Home Depot $25
Dunkin Donuts $15
Cozy up in the classic The Big One blanket in this basket while sipping out of the festive mug included. This basket has it all, cuteness, comforts, chamomile and a candle! Valued at $60
Basket includes:
The Big One Blanket
a coffee mug
chamomile tea
face mask
pumpkin scented candle
The fun will never end when you bring home this basket! Valued at $90 this basket includes:
The Dino Dive Fishing Game
BigTime Super Darts
Paw Patrol Jumbling Tower
Sorry
Double Six Dominos
Connect 4
Guess Who
Candy Land
Phase 10
UNO
Sour Patch Kids
Annie's Snack Chews
Milk Duds
Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers Minis
Live your best artist life with this basket of art supplies! Valued at $60 this basket includes the following:
Twist Up Gel Crayons
Crayola Neon Colored Pencils
64 Count Crayola Crayons
Color Your Own Stickers
60 Dual Tip Alcohol Markers
Mixed Media Brushes
Paint Brush Washer
Color Me Cute Coloring book
Pokemon Advanced Coloring book
Lisa Frank Coloring Book
Jumbo Batman Coloring book
Watercolor Paints
Palettes, Knives and Cups paint supplies
Art Maker Botanicals coloring book
Studio Grade Sketch Pad
Scratch off tickets galore!
Take your chances on becoming the next millionaire with $160 worth of scratch off!
Toasty and Roasty Smores are a breeze with this basket. This firepit basket comes with the following:
fire pit with cover
telescoping roaster sticks
wooden skewers
6 boxes of graham crackers
assorted bags of marshmallows
various fall mugs
a lighter
Loteria
fall hand-towels
S’more’s snacks
Fall blanket
Book Lovers this one is for you. This basket is perfect for reading szn. This basket comes with the following:
$100 giftcard to Barnes and Noble
a cozy blanket
cupcake socks
a reusable book bag
Cup of Nessie Tea Infuser and Cup
Novel Teas teas
Library Themed coasters
Classical Library scented candle
2 packs of Color Notes
A pack of book stickers
book themed notes
a book deciders dice
