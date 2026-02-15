"Fiesta Juvenil Tienda"

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Our offical 2026 Fiesta medal for 2026, highlighting our support to diversity in our youth.
Includes two (2) all-inclusive tickets to the event with admission to event one hour early (6PM) with passed appetizers, drinks, and entertainment along with two (2) Fiesta Youth 2024 Fiesta Medals. VIP Entry at 6:00PM.
All inclusive ticket, event entry is 7:00 pm. After party included.
One inclussive ticket and Fiesta medal, event entry is 6:00 pm.
$
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