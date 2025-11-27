Final Fetch:2025 Subasta en línea

Discover your dog’s unique heritage with the Embark Breed Identification DNA Test Kit. This test screens for 400+ breeds, including rare types like dingoes, coyotes, wolves, and village dogs. Track your pup’s ancestry, explore their family tree back to great-grandparents, and gain detailed insights into their genetic makeup.

Embark combines fun, meaningful information with tools that can help guide your dog’s care. Perfect for pet parents wanting a deeper understanding of their companion—or as a thoughtful gift for any dog lover.





Can be mailed in United States. Bidder will be responsible for payment of shipment.



