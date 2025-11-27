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Final Fetch:2025 Subasta en línea

103 Embark DNA Test item
103 Embark DNA Test
$30

Puja inicial

Discover your dog’s unique heritage with the Embark Breed Identification DNA Test Kit. This test screens for 400+ breeds, including rare types like dingoes, coyotes, wolves, and village dogs. Track your pup’s ancestry, explore their family tree back to great-grandparents, and gain detailed insights into their genetic makeup.

Embark combines fun, meaningful information with tools that can help guide your dog’s care. Perfect for pet parents wanting a deeper understanding of their companion—or as a thoughtful gift for any dog lover.


Can be mailed in United States. Bidder will be responsible for payment of shipment.


101 Spay/Neuter Yard Signs item
101 Spay/Neuter Yard Signs
$30

Puja inicial

Value $120

10 Spay & Neuter Awareness Yard Signs (with Metal Stakes)

Spread the message and help educate your community!


This set includes 10 durable 18.5” x 24” yard signs with metal stands, promoting the importance of spaying and neutering pets to prevent overpopulation and save lives. Perfect for front yards, adoption events, vet offices, or rescue outreach efforts.


 Donated by a dedicated local animal advocate who believes in the power of education and visibility.


Let your lawn speak for the animals. 

102 Child Carrier item
102 Child Carrier item
102 Child Carrier item
102 Child Carrier
$40

Puja inicial


Osprey “Blue Sky” Nylon Pack


Lightweight, durable, and adventure-ready! This premium Osprey pack is designed for comfort, efficiency, and year-round exploration.


Features:

  • Color: Blue Sky
  • Material: Nylon
  • Adjustable straps for a custom fit
  • Machine washable
  • Fits 16+ lbs
  • Zippered hipbelt pockets
  • Fit-on-the-Fly adjustable hipbelt
  • Large front panel compartment


Perfect for hiking, travel, or daily use. Bid to win and support our rescue mission!


Can be shipped.Bidder responsible for shipment


104 Miss Anastasia’s Story Time Gift Certificate item
104 Miss Anastasia’s Story Time Gift Certificate
$35

Puja inicial


Miss Anastasia Joy of The Twig Book Shop – Traveling Storytime Gift Certificate


Bring the magic of story time to you with a 30-minute Traveling Storytime Visit from the one and only Miss Anastasia Joy—The Twig Book Shop’s beloved Storytime Chick!


This whimsical package includes:

 A 30-minute Costume Character Storytime

 One story time book

 Miss Anastasia in full character for an unforgettable, joy-filled experience!


Perfect for schools, libraries, or literary events!

106 Lovely Floral Pattern Cuff Bracelet item
106 Lovely Floral Pattern Cuff Bracelet item
106 Lovely Floral Pattern Cuff Bracelet
$20

Puja inicial


  • This exquisite pre-owned sterling silver bracelet boasts timeless elegance and understated charm. Crafted from high-quality sterling silver. The bracelet’s design is classic yet versatile, making it a perfect accessory for both everyday wear and special occasions.
    Small sized - best fits wrist 6 3/4 inches in circumference. Opening .78 inches.
    Lovingly worn and donated by Nichole Graeber


Can be mailed in the US. Bidder responsible for shipment.

105 Bark Box item
105 Bark Box
$10

Puja inicial

1-Month BarkBox or Super Chewer Box – Digital Gift Certificate


Thanks to BARK and their awesome team, we’re excited to offer this digital gift certificate as part of our auction.

The lucky winner will receive a 1-month subscription box, your choice of:

 Classic BarkBox – Features plush toys, treats, and surprises

 Super Chewer Box – Built tough with natural rubber and nylon toys (no fluff!), perfect for power chewers

 Each box includes:

• 2 toys

• 2 full-size bags of treats

• 1 surprise item

To redeem, the winner just needs to email Bark with the certificate, their dog’s name, size, any allergies, the name of the event attended, and a shipping address. Bark will handle the rest!

 Valid in the continental U.S. only

 No expiration date.


A big thank you to BARK for supporting rescue dogs and the Bandera Dogs Rescue Mission!


Will be emailed to Bidder.

108 BagSmart Carry On 20inch item
108 BagSmart Carry On 20inch item
108 BagSmart Carry On 20inch
$35

Puja inicial


BagSmArt Expandable Carry on Luggage

22x14x9 Airline Approved, 20 inch Suitcase Spinner Wheels, Charing Ports, TSA Logo, Hard Shell, front opening for men and women travel business, Blue

Carry-On Suitcase Features

  • Easy Front Access + Charging Ports:
    180° front laptop compartment (fits up to 14”) with built-in Micro USB & Type-C charging ports (power bank not included).
  • Expandable Storage:
    Expands 2.3 inches, increasing capacity from 26L to 32L. Two main sections with cross-straps, compression panels, and three zippered pockets.


Product Details

  • Dimensions: 13” L × 9” W × 20” H
  • Weight: 8 lbs
  • Wheels: 8
  • Capacity / Storage Volume: 32L
  • Sections: 2
  • Pockets: 3



107 Adobe Handmade Dog House item
107 Adobe Handmade Dog House item
107 Adobe Handmade Dog House item
107 Adobe Handmade Dog House
$30

Puja inicial


A unique dog house with an Adobe-style design, giving it a San Antonio/Southwestern aesthetic. This is a well made Adobe-like architectural style. The house is on wheels for easy movement. The wheel locks to keep it stable when stationary. It stands 34 inches tall with a 42 inches square base, and interior dimensions of approximately 40 inches wide by 38 inches deep.

The spacious interior makes this a premium dog house option, and the mobility feature is practical for repositioning around your yard or home as needed.

The house can be picked up at Far West side near Sea World. You will need a pick-up Truck.


Cannot be shipped.

109 Bawetech Pet Grooming Kit and Vacuum item
109 Bawetech Pet Grooming Kit and Vacuum item
109 Bawetech Pet Grooming Kit and Vacuum
$35

Puja inicial


Pet Grooming Kit, 5-in-1 Dog Grooming Vacuum and Dryer with Clipper and brushes

11000Pa Suction, 2LCapacity, 113F dryer, low noise, Pet hair removal tool pet supplies for dogs and cats.

  • 🐕【Gamechanger Dog Grooming Vacuum】Say goodbye to scattered hair for good and make your home stay neat and comfortable while grooming. Bawetech B2 dog grooming vacuum allows you to brush and trim your dog's hair and collect it into the dust box all at once, preventing falling elsewhere. It boasts an impressive suction power of up to 11000Pa, allowing it to efficiently trap 99% of hair into the container.
  • 🐶【5-In-1 Professional Dog Grooming Kit】This dog hair vacuum kit has 5 proven tools to give your dog a perfect salon: The grooming and the shedding brushes gently remove loose hairs and make hair shiny and smooth while eliminating tangles; The dog clipper provides excellent cutting; The nozzle and cleaning brush effectively clean hairs from crevice, sofa, and clothing.
  • 🐩【Versatile Clipper & 2L Large Capacity】This professional dog clipper for grooming features 7 cutting lengths and 2 speeds to trim your pets to any desired haircut. The LED display and detachable design enhance the ease of use and versatility of the trimmer. The dog vacuum has a 2L large dust box so you don't need to empty it frequently even if you are trimming a large & long-haird dog.
  • 😸【Low Noise Design & 3 Suction Modes】Working at a min 50 dBa, your fur kids won't be scared by the vacuum or feel uncomfortable during the grooming process, as most of our customers' feedback said. For the first use on sensitive pets, you can let them adapt slowly from the Eco mode. After that, you can either choose the Eco mode for trimming and shedding or the Boost mode for deep cleaning and hair drying.
  • 🐕【2-Year Warranty and LIfetime Support】Every Bawetech B2 Pet Grooming Vacuum undergoes strict factory inspection to guarantee it meets our high-performance standards. Check the user guide to get a prolonged 2-year warranty. We also provide a 90-day refund policy along with replacement instead of repair, thus you can purchase at zero risk.
  • 🐶【What's in the Package】Vacuum machine, grooming brush, shedding brush, cleaning brush, brush handle, electric clipper, nozzle, 2 guide combs, clipper charging cable, inlet hose, outlet hose, replacement sponge filter, User guide. Input Voltage: 120V, applicable for the North America only.


111 Pup Pup and Away Gift Certificate item
111 Pup Pup and Away Gift Certificate item
111 Pup Pup and Away Gift Certificate
$50

Puja inicial


Enjoy this certificate toward a 6-week group training class at Pup Pup and Away. Classes are tailored to support various training goals and may vary depending on your needs. If a group setting isn't the right fit, the value can be applied toward other training services. Certificate valid through May 2026.


Generously donated by Stephanie Garza, who along with her incredible team, has been instrumental in the Bandera Dogs Rescue Mission, fostering 11 dogs from this hoarding situation.

110 Spay/Neuter Your Pets signs item
110 Spay/Neuter Your Pets signs
$25

Puja inicial


10 Spay & Neuter Awareness Yard Signs (with Metal Stakes)

Spread the message and help educate your community!


This set includes 10 durable 18.5” x 24” yard signs with metal stands, promoting the importance of spaying and neutering pets to prevent overpopulation and save lives. Perfect for front yards, adoption events, vet offices, or rescue outreach efforts.


 Donated by a dedicated local animal advocate who believes in the power of education and visibility.


Let your lawn speak for the animals. 

112 Automatic Dog Feeder item
112 Automatic Dog Feeder item
112 Automatic Dog Feeder
$20

Puja inicial


Dogness 11L Automatic Dog Feeder for Large Breed, Programmable Pet Food Dispenser with Portion Contril, 5000 mAG Battery and Plug-in Power-White

  • FLEXIBLE MEAL SCHEDULING - The programming is straightforward, and you get a lot of flexibility to set specific meal times and portions.This dog feeders for large dogs holds up to 11 L of dry food. Set a specific time for each meal and how much food will be dispensed for each meal time. 
  • LARGE CAPACITY HOPPER - Large automatic dog feeder comes with a massive 11 liter hopper. When filled with pet food, it can last a few days to a week depending on how much your pet eats. This is great for pet parents with a very busy schedule or singles who travel for days at a time. With this unit, you can only use dry food with kibble between 0.2 and 0.6 inches in size. This ensures that food is dispensed smoothly without jamming. 
  • DUAL POWER SUPPLY - Timed dog feeder's backup battery(not included) can continue to execute the feeding plan in case of power outages.
113 Child Carrier item
113 Child Carrier item
113 Child Carrier item
113 Child Carrier
$40

Puja inicial


Osprey “Blue Sky” Nylon Pack


Lightweight, durable, and adventure-ready! This premium Osprey pack is designed for comfort, efficiency, and year-round exploration.


Features:

  • Color: Blue Sky
  • Material: Nylon
  • Adjustable straps for a custom fit
  • Machine washable
  • Fits 16+ lbs
  • Zippered hipbelt pockets
  • Fit-on-the-Fly adjustable hipbelt
  • Large front panel compartment


Perfect for hiking, travel, or daily use. Bid to win and support our rescue mission!


Can be shipped.Bidder responsible for shipment


114 Spay/Neuter Yard Sign item
114 Spay/Neuter Yard Sign
$15

Puja inicial


5 Spay & Neuter Awareness Yard Signs (with Metal Stakes)

Spread the message and help educate your community!


This set includes 5 durable 18.5” x 24” yard signs with metal stands, promoting the importance of spaying and neutering pets to prevent overpopulation and save lives. Perfect for front yards, adoption events, vet offices, or rescue outreach efforts.


 Donated by a dedicated local animal advocate who believes in the power of education and visibility.


Let your lawn speak for the animals. 

115 Bawetech Pet Grooming Kit and Vacuum item
115 Bawetech Pet Grooming Kit and Vacuum item
115 Bawetech Pet Grooming Kit and Vacuum
$35

Puja inicial


Pet Grooming Kit, 5-in-1 Dog Grooming Vacuum and Dryer with Clipper and brushes

11000Pa Suction, 2LCapacity, 113F dryer, low noise, Pet hair removal tool pet supplies for dogs and cats.

  • 🐕【Gamechanger Dog Grooming Vacuum】Say goodbye to scattered hair for good and make your home stay neat and comfortable while grooming. Bawetech B2 dog grooming vacuum allows you to brush and trim your dog's hair and collect it into the dust box all at once, preventing falling elsewhere. It boasts an impressive suction power of up to 11000Pa, allowing it to efficiently trap 99% of hair into the container.
  • 🐶【5-In-1 Professional Dog Grooming Kit】This dog hair vacuum kit has 5 proven tools to give your dog a perfect salon: The grooming and the shedding brushes gently remove loose hairs and make hair shiny and smooth while eliminating tangles; The dog clipper provides excellent cutting; The nozzle and cleaning brush effectively clean hairs from crevice, sofa, and clothing.
  • 🐩【Versatile Clipper & 2L Large Capacity】This professional dog clipper for grooming features 7 cutting lengths and 2 speeds to trim your pets to any desired haircut. The LED display and detachable design enhance the ease of use and versatility of the trimmer. The dog vacuum has a 2L large dust box so you don't need to empty it frequently even if you are trimming a large & long-haird dog.
  • 😸【Low Noise Design & 3 Suction Modes】Working at a min 50 dBa, your fur kids won't be scared by the vacuum or feel uncomfortable during the grooming process, as most of our customers' feedback said. For the first use on sensitive pets, you can let them adapt slowly from the Eco mode. After that, you can either choose the Eco mode for trimming and shedding or the Boost mode for deep cleaning and hair drying.
  • 🐕【2-Year Warranty and LIfetime Support】Every Bawetech B2 Pet Grooming Vacuum undergoes strict factory inspection to guarantee it meets our high-performance standards. Check the user guide to get a prolonged 2-year warranty. We also provide a 90-day refund policy along with replacement instead of repair, thus you can purchase at zero risk.
  • 🐶【What's in the Package】Vacuum machine, grooming brush, shedding brush, cleaning brush, brush handle, electric clipper, nozzle, 2 guide combs, clipper charging cable, inlet hose, outlet hose, replacement sponge filter, User guide. Input Voltage: 120V, applicable for the North America only.
116 Spa Basket item
116 Spa Basket
$20

Puja inicial


A spa basket filled with

•NEW Luxury Maison de Base Honey Almond Original Scent Relaxing Bath Salts 14.1oz

•Loofah

•Bathbombs

•Large Etymology soy candle Coastal Neroli Blossom

•Face mask

•Eye mask

•Foot mask

•Australian goat milk soap

•Blue metallic nail polish

•Massager

•Bath gloves

•Mario Badesca Facial Spray Aloe/Cucumber






117 Woman/Pup Stocking Stuffers item
117 Woman/Pup Stocking Stuffers item
117 Woman/Pup Stocking Stuffers
$10

Puja inicial


Filled glass jars

for her:

Saplaya Tea Tree Mask

Large Bath Bomb

Loofah

Midnight Blue Nail Polish

Cucumber Eye Mask


For young/small dog:

Compressed stages dogwood stick

Pedigree wet food topper packet

Dream bones raw Hyde free little bones

Dog poop holder/bags

small bow collar

118 Holiday Gift Basket for Her item
118 Holiday Gift Basket for Her
$15

Puja inicial


•Filled with Blue dog coffee mug

•Avalanche (3) vanilla chai latte sticks

•Bath salts

•Beauty concepts:

•Gold glitter nail polish

•Red nail polish

•Foot masks

• Mario Badesca Facial Spray Aloe/cucumber

•Amber tea wood candle



119 Holiday Basket for Her item
119 Holiday Basket for Her
$20

Puja inicial


Basket full of:

•(3) bath bombs

•Bath confetti

•collagen face mask

•foot mask

•bath gloves

•wine glass

•Barefoot Moscato Wine

•Mario Badesca Facial spray Aloe/chamomile/Lavendar

•amber oak candle

•small wooden bowl

•nail polish purple

•nail polish champagne

120 Hand Blown Glass Charger Plates item
120 Hand Blown Glass Charger Plates item
120 Hand Blown Glass Charger Plates item
120 Hand Blown Glass Charger Plates
$25

Puja inicial


Brand: Cryaam

Glass Charger Plates – Set of 12 (13”)


Add elegance to any table with this set of six handcrafted 13-inch glass charger plates. Perfect for everyday dining or special occasions, these clear plates bring a touch of sophistication and vintage charm to any setting. Each piece is uniquely handmade, so small bubbles or fine lines may occur naturally. Durable and versatile—ideal for showcasing salads, entrées, or desserts.


(12) 13 inch

Dimensions: 15"L x 15"W x 6.7"Th


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