Primer Gala Anual y Recaudación de Fondos

227 N Eola Dr

Orlando, FL 32801, USA

Admisión General
$1,500

Disfruta del programa completo con acceso a todas las actividades principales. Este boleto incluye admisión, cena y un boleto para una bebida (valor de hasta $15 y no cubre licores de alta calidad).


No es transferible. Boleto no reembolsable dentro de las 72 horas previas al evento. Ten en cuenta que este evento se grabará y se tomarán fotografías, y dichas imágenes y videos serán para uso de la liga de Orlando Gayming para redes sociales y otros usos considerados apropiados.

Entertainment Sponsorship
$1,000

Includes 2 Free Tickets to the event, Priority entry and reserved seating. Also they will receive and be included on all social Media posts and, special signage blasts to members via Discord and other appropriate outlets. Tickets include dinner, a drink ticket and access to all the other festivities.

Food Sponsorship
$750

Includes 2 Free Tickets to the event, Priority entry and reserved seating. Also they will receive and be included on all social Media posts and, special signage near the food, blasts to members via Discord and other appropriate outlets. Tickets include dinner, a drink ticket and access to all the other festivities.

Silent Auction Sponsorship
$500

Includes 2 Free Tickets to the event, Priority entry and reserved seating. Also they will receive and be included on all social Media posts and, special signage at the silent auction area, blasts to members via Discord and other appropriate outlets. Tickets include dinner, a drink ticket and access to all the other festivities.

Añadir una donación para Orlando Gayming League Inc

$

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!