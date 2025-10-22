Primer Gala Anual y Recaudación de Fondos

Disfruta del programa completo con acceso a todas las actividades principales. Este boleto incluye admisión, cena y un boleto para una bebida (valor de hasta $15 y no cubre licores de alta calidad).
No es transferible. Boleto no reembolsable dentro de las 72 horas previas al evento. Ten en cuenta que este evento se grabará y se tomarán fotografías, y dichas imágenes y videos serán para uso de la liga de Orlando Gayming para redes sociales y otros usos considerados apropiados.
Includes 2 Free Tickets to the event, Priority entry and reserved seating. Also they will receive and be included on all social Media posts and, special signage blasts to members via Discord and other appropriate outlets. Tickets include dinner, a drink ticket and access to all the other festivities.
Includes 2 Free Tickets to the event, Priority entry and reserved seating. Also they will receive and be included on all social Media posts and, special signage near the food, blasts to members via Discord and other appropriate outlets. Tickets include dinner, a drink ticket and access to all the other festivities.
Includes 2 Free Tickets to the event, Priority entry and reserved seating. Also they will receive and be included on all social Media posts and, special signage at the silent auction area, blasts to members via Discord and other appropriate outlets. Tickets include dinner, a drink ticket and access to all the other festivities.
