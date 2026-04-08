Fly Away Home Birdhouse Auction 2026

Returning Artist: Gwen Buttke McGannon

Find on Instagram @gwengoods





Gwen has been creating abstract works for over 30 years, blending crocheted organic shapes with layered paint to form textured, expressive pieces. Deeply inspired by the belief that representation matters, she often uses yarns in a range of skin tones to celebrate unity and inclusion. Guided by the proverb “Give thanks for unknown blessings already on their way,” her creative process is rooted in gratitude and exploration.

Gwen hopes viewers feel whimsy, joy, and belonging through this piece.