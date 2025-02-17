Buy "Heads or Tails" and get a masquerade mask, which grants you entry to play the game all night long. Choose "heads" or "tails" before each coin flip, and if you guess correctly, you stay in the game for a chance to win a prize. The last person remaining wins! Every round gives you a chance to win exclusive prizes and unique experiences.

Buy "Heads or Tails" and get a masquerade mask, which grants you entry to play the game all night long. Choose "heads" or "tails" before each coin flip, and if you guess correctly, you stay in the game for a chance to win a prize. The last person remaining wins! Every round gives you a chance to win exclusive prizes and unique experiences.

seeMoreDetailsMobile