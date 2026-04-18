Denton Parks Foundation
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Denton Parks Foundation

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Denton Parks Foundation

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Etiquetas conmemorativas de amigos para siempre

808 W Windsor Dr

Denton, TX 76207, USA

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$

Memorial Tag item
Memorial Tag
$75

Memorial Tag


Each Forever Friends Memorial Tag is a 2-inch round brass tag, thoughtfully crafted to honor your beloved pet. The tag will be engraved with your pet’s name and date of passing, creating a lasting tribute.


You may also choose to include an engraved symbol—such as a paw print, bird, fish, heart, or other design—placed beneath the name and date. Adding a symbol is optional and offers a personal touch to reflect your pet’s spirit.


Each tag is designed to be simple, elegant, and enduring, ensuring your pet’s memory is beautifully preserved.

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