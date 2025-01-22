rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
💎 Diamond Legacy – $227
Gift: Custom Women First Empowerment Box
Includes: Members T-shirt and hat, signed book by Dr. Dorothy Ross, keepsake journal, and a Diamond Legacy pin.
📝 Bonus: Includes one speaking opportunity and VIP access to 1 events.
For more information watch the video: https://youtu.be/Kzu9axrkYmk
🔥 Gold Fire – $97/Year
Gift: Exclusive EmpowerHER Swag Box
Includes: Branded T-shirt, and hat along with a Gold Founder certificate.
💡 Bonus: 1:1 coaching session with Dr. Dorothy Ross.
For more information watch the video: https://youtu.be/Kzu9axrkYmk
✨ Silver Flame – $47/Year
Gift: EmpowerHER Writing Set
Includes: Inspiring pen, journal, and a personalized eBook by Dr. Dorothy Ross.
🕊️ Bonus: Early access to events and welcome group session.
For more Information watch the video: https://youtu.be/Kzu9axrkYmk
🔥 Bronze Spark – $27/Year
Gift: Digital Welcome Bundle
Includes: Personalized eBook, Women First digital badge,
🌟 Bonus: Recognition as a Founding Member Certificate.
For more information view the video: https://youtu.be/Kzu9axrkYmk
💖 EmpowerHER Givers
EmpowerHER Givers are generous supporters who choose to donate without becoming a member—all for one purpose:
To empower healing, leadership, outreach, and the building of our Women First headquarters—creating spaces where women rise.
Every gift matters. Every giver moves the mission forward. 💫
$
