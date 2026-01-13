Amigos De Rd Pike Subasta Silente De Edificio

Artist: Ann Christensen

Medium: Pastel

Framed size: 6.5 x 8.5



Painting with pastels brings great joy to me throughout the year.I love painting our dear Chequamegon Bay in all weather, especially in the summer when I can paint outdoors, or “Plein Air.” Pastels are a very forgiving medium, allowing you to brush off an area of your painting which you would like to change. I am lucky to have a group of pastel artists in the area to paint with, several of us students of Doug Thomas when he was alive. I am a lifelong learner, and love the challenge of capturing the beauty of our area with pastels.