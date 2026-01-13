Amigos De Rd Pike Subasta Silente De Edificio

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Artist: Tyler Lind
Medium: Acrílico
Tamaño enmarcado: 16 x 20
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Artist: Lynne Krueger
Medium: Watercolor
Framed Size: 15 x 19
Birdwatching brought me to the Bayfield Fish Hatchery. As a new resident on the peninsula in 2014, I attended my first Chequamegon Bay Birding festival and joined a field trip to the hatchery. We toured the buildings and grounds, and viewed aquariums with Lake Superior fish, countless fry in the hatchery, and numerous warblers and waterfowl around the ponds. Many bird species continue to be drawn to the hatchery ponds each spring. These ponds have also brought me back each year. Recently, I’ve been returning with my watercolor paints and easel to capture this historical site and birds that call it home.
Puja inicial
Artist: Elizabeth Lexau
Medium: Pastel
Tamaño enmarcado: 13.5 x 16
Elizabeth Lexau es una artista inspirada en la naturaleza con sede en Washburn, Wisconsin. Entusiasta de la vida al aire libre desde pequeña, se siente atraída por los cambios dramáticos del Lago Superior, las Islas Apostle y los bosques circundantes. Trabaja principalmente en pasteles y su forma favorita de pintar es al aire libre.
Puja inicial
Artist: Donn Christensen
Medium: Watercolor
Framed Size: 12 x 15
Donn is a long time resident of the Chequamegon Bay area and is inspired by the natural beauty of the region in all seasons. He took up art later in life and sometimes has trouble fitting it in. One of his favorite artistic activities is being outdoors with a watercolor sketchbook and a chunk of time.
Puja inicial
Artist: Ann Christensen
Medium: Pastel
Framed size: 6.5 x 8.5
Painting with pastels brings great joy to me throughout the year.I love painting our dear Chequamegon Bay in all weather, especially in the summer when I can paint outdoors, or “Plein Air.” Pastels are a very forgiving medium, allowing you to brush off an area of your painting which you would like to change. I am lucky to have a group of pastel artists in the area to paint with, several of us students of Doug Thomas when he was alive. I am a lifelong learner, and love the challenge of capturing the beauty of our area with pastels.
Puja inicial
Artist: Sharon Graham
Medium: Acuarela
Tamaño enmarcado: 13 x 17
Trout Run Art. Sharon Graham actualmente reside en la Costa Sur del Lago Superior en Port Wing, Wisconsin. Es una ávida pescadora con mosca y aprecia todo el buen trabajo que las piscifactorías proporcionan para reponer hábitats críticos. Su trabajo presenta paisajes del norte y vida silvestre, principalmente aves pero también peces y otra fauna. La mayor parte de su trabajo actual se realiza en el medio de la acuarela.
Puja inicial
Artist: Sharon Graham
Medium: Impresión con Acuarela
Tamaño enmarcado: 10 x 12.5
Trout Run Art. Sharon Graham actualmente reside en la Costa Sur del Lago Superior en Port Wing, Wisconsin. Es una ávida pescadora con mosca y aprecia todo el buen trabajo que las piscifactorías proporcionan para reponer hábitats críticos. Su trabajo presenta paisajes del norte y vida silvestre, principalmente aves pero también peces y otra fauna. La mayor parte de su trabajo actual se realiza en el medio de la acuarela.
Puja inicial
Artist: Claire Lloyd
Medium: Gouache
Framed Size: 9 x 11
Claire Lloyd is an editor who has an MFA in Children’s book writing and illustrating through Hollins University. She finds inspiration for her artwork in poetry, nature, and untold stories.
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