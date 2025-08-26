De la Tienda de "From This Day Forward".

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Aseguraremos el artículo hasta $xx.
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Year:1989
Waist:33
Bust:35
Length:40
Notes: comes with veil & bride wants to gift it to someone
Year: 60s
Waist: 30
Bust: 35
Length: 35
Notes: comes with jacket
Year: 60s
Waist:30
Bust:35
Length:20
Notes: has been heavily altered
Year: 60s
Waist:27
Bust:33
Length:38
Notes: n/a
Year: 50s
Waist: 30
Bust: 35
Length:37
Notes: Stains, handmade, removable train, real rabbit fur
Year: 90s
Waist:33
Bust:34
Length:27
Notes: n/a
$
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