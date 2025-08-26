From This Day Forward

Ofrecido por

From This Day Forward

De la Tienda de "From This Day Forward".

Costo de envío
$15

Aseguraremos el artículo hasta $xx.

Nuestra política de envío es:

Recibirás un número de seguimiento dentro de las 48 horas posteriores a tu pedido

1989 Vintage Wedding Gown - V1 item
1989 Vintage Wedding Gown - V1 item
1989 Vintage Wedding Gown - V1 item
1989 Vintage Wedding Gown - V1
$135

Year:1989

Waist:33

Bust:35

Length:40

Notes: comes with veil & bride wants to gift it to someone

1960's Vintage Wedding Gown - V2 item
1960's Vintage Wedding Gown - V2 item
1960's Vintage Wedding Gown - V2 item
1960's Vintage Wedding Gown - V2
$80

Year: 60s

Waist: 30

Bust: 35

Length: 35

Notes: comes with jacket

1960's Vintage Wedding Gown - V3 item
1960's Vintage Wedding Gown - V3 item
1960's Vintage Wedding Gown - V3 item
1960's Vintage Wedding Gown - V3
$100

Year: 60s

Waist:30

Bust:35

Length:20

Notes: has been heavily altered

1960's Vintage Wedding Gown - V4 item
1960's Vintage Wedding Gown - V4 item
1960's Vintage Wedding Gown - V4 item
1960's Vintage Wedding Gown - V4
$135

Year: 60s

Waist:27

Bust:33

Length:38

Notes: n/a

1950's Vintage Wedding Gown - V5 item
1950's Vintage Wedding Gown - V5 item
1950's Vintage Wedding Gown - V5 item
1950's Vintage Wedding Gown - V5
$115

Year: 50s

Waist: 30

Bust: 35

Length:37

Notes: Stains, handmade, removable train, real rabbit fur

1990's Vintage Wedding Gown - V6 item
1990's Vintage Wedding Gown - V6 item
1990's Vintage Wedding Gown - V6
$75

Year: 90s

Waist:33

Bust:34

Length:27

Notes: n/a

Añadir una donación para From This Day Forward

$

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!