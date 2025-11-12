Fun Pasta Fundraising

2 Pack: Vegan Mac - Pasta Ruffles

Set of 2; 8 oz. boxes; Serves 4. Eating plant based? We are so excited about our Non GMO Vegan Mac…in beautiful wavy ruffles! Pasta made with 100% Durum Wheat and crafted with Old Italian manufacturing processes. Creamy, yummy, & mild cheesy flavor. Just add unsweetened almond milk and vegan butter!

2 Pack: Vegan Mac - Under the Sea

Set of 2; 9 oz. box; Serves 4. Best Seller! Planted based mac! We are so excited about this Certified Vegan Mac! Pasta made with 100% Durum Wheat and crafted with Old Italian manufacturing processes. Creamy, yummy, & mild cheesy flavor. Just add unsweetened almond milk and vegan butter!