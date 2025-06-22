2025 Noche de Gala Ryz.

Premier sponsored table with priority placement (whole table, 8 tickets)



Opportunity to speak during the Gala



Prominent logo placement on all event materials (print, web, signage, slideshow)



Logo or name featured on RyzAb0ve t-shirts for 12 months



Dedicated spotlight in post-event press release and newsletter



1 year "Champion Sponsor" listing on our website



Multiple social media features before and after the event