2025 Noche de Gala Ryz.

Organizado por
Acerca de este evento
Charlotte, NC 28217, USA
Premier sponsored table with priority placement (whole table, 8 tickets)
Opportunity to speak during the Gala
Prominent logo placement on all event materials (print, web, signage, slideshow)
Logo or name featured on RyzAb0ve t-shirts for 12 months
Dedicated spotlight in post-event press release and newsletter
1 year "Champion Sponsor" listing on our website
Multiple social media features before and after the event
Reserved sponsored table (whole table, 8 tickets)
Logo or name featured in event program, slideshow, and signage
Verbal recognition during the Gala
1 year “Empowerment Sponsor” listing on our website
Featured social media mention before and after the event
Boletos para 4 invitados
Logotipo o nombre listado en el programa del evento y presentación de diapositivas
Listado de 3 meses como "Patrocinador de Inclusión" en nuestro sitio web
Boletos para 4 invitados
Logotipo o nombre listado en la presentación de diapositivas del evento
2 boletos para la Gala
Logotipo o nombre listado en la presentación de diapositivas del evento
$
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