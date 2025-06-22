RyzAb0ve Fitness

Organizado por

RyzAb0ve Fitness

Acerca de este evento

2025 Noche de Gala Ryz.

3116 S Tryon St

Charlotte, NC 28217, USA

Entrada Individual
$125
Incluye la entrada para una persona a la Gala Noche a Ryz, una cena servida, y un delicioso postre de helado de crema de Shake Shack. Los invitados disfrutarán de una noche de inspiradoras presentaciones de atletas, entretenimiento en vivo, baile, y la oportunidad de participar en rifas y subastas en vivo y silenciosas.
Par de Entradas
$230
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 2 boletos
Incluye la entrada para dos invitados a la Gala Noche a Ryz, una cena servida para cada invitado, y helado de crema de Shake Shack como postre. Las parejas compartirán una noche inolvidable de destacados atletas, entretenimiento, baile, y emocionantes oportunidades de rifa y subasta.
Mesa - 8 Entradas
$850
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 8 boletos
Reserve una mesa completa para ocho invitados en la Gala Noche a Ryz. Incluye cenas servidas para todos los invitados, helado de crema de Shake Shack como postre, y asientos reservados juntos en una ubicación privilegiada. Invite a sus amigos y disfrute de una divertida noche llena de presentaciones de atletas, entretenimiento, baile, y acceso exclusivo a rifas y subastas. Comprar una mesa ofrece el mejor valor en comparación con las entradas individuales.
Champion Sponsor
$10,000
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 8 boletos

Premier sponsored table with priority placement (whole table, 8 tickets)

Opportunity to speak during the Gala

Prominent logo placement on all event materials (print, web, signage, slideshow)

Logo or name featured on RyzAb0ve t-shirts for 12 months

Dedicated spotlight in post-event press release and newsletter

1 year "Champion Sponsor" listing on our website

Multiple social media features before and after the event

Empowerment Sponsor
$5,000
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 8 boletos

Reserved sponsored table (whole table, 8 tickets)

Logo or name featured in event program, slideshow, and signage

Verbal recognition during the Gala

1 year “Empowerment Sponsor” listing on our website

Featured social media mention before and after the event

Patrocinador de Inclusión
$2,500
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 4 boletos

Boletos para 4 invitados

Logotipo o nombre listado en el programa del evento y presentación de diapositivas

Listado de 3 meses como "Patrocinador de Inclusión" en nuestro sitio web

Constructor de Comunidad
$1,000
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 4 boletos

Boletos para 4 invitados

Logotipo o nombre listado en la presentación de diapositivas del evento

Amigo de RyzAb0ve
$500
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 2 boletos

2 boletos para la Gala

Logotipo o nombre listado en la presentación de diapositivas del evento

Añadir una donación para RyzAb0ve Fitness

$

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