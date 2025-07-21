Día de Juego.

Organizado por
Otorga acceso al evento con acceso a todas las comodidades y actividades de subasta.
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.
o Event Remarks: Invitation to provide brief remarks during the live auction
o Exclusive Brand Exposure: Logo on all event materials, plus opportunity to
place branded items on every table
o Premier Placement: Logo on event signage
o Prominent Website & Social Media Presence: Name and logo featured in
multiple posts across social media platforms and highlighted on website both
before & after event
o Event Tickets: One 8-person table near auction stage
o Event Program: Name and logo in event program
o Press Release: Name and logo in 2 printed event advertisement
o Brand Exposure: Logo on all event materials
o Prominent Placement: Logo on event signage
o Prominent Website & Social Media Presence: Name and logo featured in
multiple posts across social media platforms and highlighted on website both
before & after event
o Event Tickets: 6 event tickets
o Event Program: Name and logo in event program
o Press Release: Name and logo in press releases and marketing material
o Brand Exposure: Logo on all event materials
o Website & Social Media Presence: Shout-out on event website and social
media
o Event Tickets: 4 event tickets
o Event Program: Name and logo in event program
o Press Release: Name and logo in 2 printed event advertisements
o Brand Exposure: Logo on all event materials
o Social Media: Shout-out on event social media
o Event Tickets: 1 event ticket
o Event Program: Name in event program
o Press Release: Name and logo in 2 printed event advertisements
Grants entry to the event with access to all amenities, dinner and auction bidding activities.
$
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!