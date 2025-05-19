david wood ministries

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david wood ministries

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Generación Echo Merch

Camiseta item
Camiseta
$25
Diseño audaz. Misión global. Esta camiseta apoya la movilización de 100,000 misioneros para que el nombre de Jesús resuene en todas las naciones.
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T-shirt - Medium item
T-shirt - Medium
$25

Bold design. Global mission. This tee supports mobilizing 100,000 missionaries so the name of Jesus will echo into all nations.

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T-shirt - Large item
T-shirt - Large
$25

Bold design. Global mission. This tee supports mobilizing 100,000 missionaries so the name of Jesus will echo into all nations.

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T-shirt - XL item
T-shirt - XL
$25

Bold design. Global mission. This tee supports mobilizing 100,000 missionaries so the name of Jesus will echo into all nations.

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Hat item
Hat item
Hat
$30

Simple, bold, and conversation-starting. This black mesh-back trucker hat features a custom Generation Echo design with a globe graphic to represent the global mission. Every hat helps support the movement to send missionaries to unreached people around the world.

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Wrist Bands item
Wrist Bands
$3

A daily reminder to live on mission. This double-sided wristband features “Echo His Name” on the outside and “Matt 9:37” with the call to the harvest on the inside. Whether you're in the field or at home, wear it as a bold, simple prompt to carry the name of Jesus to the unreached.

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