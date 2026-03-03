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SOCES Booster Club

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SOCES Booster Club

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Gift Card Silent Auction

Lugar de recogida

23527 Calabasas Rd, Calabasas, CA 91302, USA

3-2-1 Acting Studios item
3-2-1 Acting Studios
$300

Puja inicial

One package of ten (10) acting classes.

Retail value: $745.00

Terms: Must text the number on the certificate to claim classes by no 

later than 3/31/2026.

101 Escape Rooms item
101 Escape Rooms
$165

Puja inicial

The bearer of this certificate is entitled to One (1) private escape room experience for up to 8 participants. Choose between any one of these exciting escape rooms: Popstar Revenge, Darkcade, Purgatory, Wrecked, Gemini, Inheritance, and more!

Retail value: $296.00

Terms: Follow instructions 

on the Gift Certificate to book 

your Escape Room

25-Page Artkive Book Package item
25-Page Artkive Book Package
$25

Puja inicial

One (1) 25-page book. An Artkive Box is shipped to you with a return label to send back your art. Once received, your art is professionally photographed. A book proof is created for your review and a hardcover book is printed and shipped.

Retail value: $114.00

Blu Jam Cafe - $100 Gift Card item
Blu Jam Cafe - $100 Gift Card
$25

Puja inicial

Two (2) $50 gift cards for Blu Jam Cafe American Classic Food.

Retail value: $100.00

Bodega Wine Bar - $50 Gift Card item
Bodega Wine Bar - $50 Gift Card
$10

Puja inicial

One (1) $50 gift card to Bodega Wine Bar, Santa Monica’s neighborhood spot for specialty coffee, wine, beer and good food!

Cali Camp - One Week of Camp item
Cali Camp - One Week of Camp
$300

Puja inicial

One (1) week at Cali Camp at Big Rock Ranch in Topanga Canyon. Enjoy over 50 amazing activities like ropes course, horseback riding, ziplining, go carts, swimming, arts and crafts and more!

Terms: Winner is responsible for the $50 registration fee per camper. Certificate can only be used for the summer of 2026. Must be redeemed by August 1, 2026.

Retail value: $1075.00

Camp Galileo - One Week of Camp item
Camp Galileo - One Week of Camp
$175

Puja inicial

One (1) week of Summer Camp at Galileo Innovation Camp.

Retail value: $650.00

Terms: Subject to availability. Includes Extended Care. Multi-session discounts will apply to additional weeks purchased for the same camper.

Must be used in the 2026 

summer season.

Club Osa - Private Tennis Lesson item
Club Osa - Private Tennis Lesson
$25

Puja inicial

One (1) Private Tennis Lesson.

Retail value: $130.00

Creative Ceramics - 8 Weeks of Kids Classes item
Creative Ceramics - 8 Weeks of Kids Classes
$75

Puja inicial

Eight (8) weeks of Kids Classes. No experience is necessary. All instruction, clay, tools, glazes, cold finishes & kiln firings are included! 

Kids class meets for 2 hours.

Retail value: $380.00

1 month of Private Coaching with Effie Lavore item
1 month of Private Coaching with Effie Lavore
$100

Puja inicial

Includes four (4) deep dive coaching sessions.Coaching may be for personal and/or business use. All sessions will be conducted on Zoom. 

Retail value: $1200.00

Terms: Must be redemed by 3/31/27

Escapology - Private Escape Room item
Escapology - Private Escape Room
$175

Puja inicial

The bearer of this certificate is entitled to One (1) private escape room experience for up to 8 participants. Choose between any one of the exciting escape rooms: 7 Deadly Sins, Scooby Doo and Spooky Castle Adventure, Star Trek Discovery: Damage Control, Who Stole Mona? and more!

Retail value: $432.00

Terms: Follow instructions 

on the Gift Certificate to book 

your Escape Room

Expires: 9/14/2026

Geffen Playhouse - 2 Tickets to a Show item
Geffen Playhouse - 2 Tickets to a Show
$50

Puja inicial

Two (2) tickets for a show at the Gil Cates Theater for the 2025/2026 season. 

Retail value: $216.00

Terms: Subject to timing and availability. Allow 3 weeks prior notice to secure date of preferred show.

Expires: 8/31/2026

Insightful Empathy - 50-minute Therapy Session item
Insightful Empathy - 50-minute Therapy Session
$25

Puja inicial

Jamie Elizabeth Harris, MS, LPCC, NCC is a licensed professional clinical counselor with over 12 years of experience bringing warmth, humor and real-life understanding to her work with teens.

Retail value: $190.00

Island Packers - 2 Tickets item
Island Packers - 2 Tickets
$40

Puja inicial

Two (2) tickets to go to Santa Cruz- PrisonersHarbor or on the Summer Whale Watching Tour.

Retail value: $180.00

Expires: 12/31/2026

John's Incredible Pizza - 4 Complimentary Passes item
John's Incredible Pizza - 4 Complimentary Passes
$15

Puja inicial

Four (4) complimentary passes with endless buffet and endless drinks. Food, games and rides for the entire family.

Retail value: $76.00

Expires on 9/9/26

Join the Band - Music Lessons item
Join the Band - Music Lessons
$50

Puja inicial

Four (4) 30-minute private music lessons. Join The Band’s ® staff of experienced professional music teachers offers private, in-studio music lessons for guitar, bass, drums, voice, piano, ukulele and more. 

Expires: May 14, 2026

Retail value: $212.00

Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs - One Night Stay item
Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs - One Night Stay
$50

Puja inicial

One (1) night stay at Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs by IHG 

Retail value: $274.00

Terms: This certificate may be redeemed Sunday – Thursday evenings, based on hotel availability. 

Expires: 03/14/2027

2 Tickets to LAFC Game item
2 Tickets to LAFC Game
$150

Puja inicial

Two (2) tickets to 2026 LAFC Game on Saturday, April 4th (vs. Orlando City) OR Sunday, April 19th (vs. San Jose Earthquakes) (winner’s choice) at BMO Stadium

Section 123, Row D, Seats 21-22.

Retail value: $440.00

80 Minutes of Tranformational Coaching for Women item
80 Minutes of Tranformational Coaching for Women
$25

Puja inicial

One (1) 30 minute + one (1) 50 minute Clarity Call via Zoom. Lainie Etzioni helps high-achieving women (40+) rebuild self-confidence, self-worth, and identity after years of living in survival mode. 

With a focus on mind*body*spirit healing, resilience-building for midlife adversity, nervous system regulation, and identity renewal.

Retail value: $500.00

Larsen's Restuarants - $100 Gift Card item
Larsen's Restuarants - $100 Gift Card
$25

Puja inicial

One (1) $100 gift card to any

Larsen’s Restaurant American Classic Steakhouse.

Retail value: $100.00

The Last Five Years Show with Ben Platt & Rachel Zegler item
The Last Five Years Show with Ben Platt & Rachel Zegler
$400

Puja inicial

Four (4) reserved seats for

The Last Five Years show with Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler 

on Friday, April 3, 2026, 

at the Hollywood Bowl.

Retail value: $800.00

Bright Eyes item
Bright Eyes
$275

Puja inicial

Four (4) reserved seats for 

Bright Eyes on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at the Hollywood Bowl.

Retail value: $900.00

Demi Lovato item
Demi Lovato
$275

Puja inicial

Four (4) reserved seats, VIP parking, and Forum Club access for Demi Lovato

on Saturday, May 16, 2026

at the Kia Forum.

Retail value: $800.00

Florence & the Machine item
Florence & the Machine
$275

Puja inicial

Four (4) reserved seats, VIP parking, and Forum Club access for Florence + the Machine on Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at the Kia Forum.

Retail value: $900.00

The Neighbourhood item
The Neighbourhood
$275

Puja inicial

Four (4) reserved seats, VIP parking, and Forum Club access for The Neighbourhood on Friday, December 4, 2026 at the Kia Forum.

Retail value: $900.00

The Kid LAROI item
The Kid LAROI
$50

Puja inicial

Two (2) reserved seats for

The Kid LAROI on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at the Greek Theatre.

Retail value: $175.00

Godsmack item
Godsmack
$75

Puja inicial

Two (2) General Admission 

Floor tickets for Godsmack

on Thursday, September 17, 2026 at The Honda Center.

Retail value: $260.00

Netflix Is A Joke: Nate Bargatze: Big Dumb Eyes World Tour item
Netflix Is A Joke: Nate Bargatze: Big Dumb Eyes World Tour
$75

Puja inicial

Four (4) reserved seats for 

Netflix Is A Joke: Nate Bargatze: Big Dumb Eyes World Tour on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at Intuit Dome.

Retail value: $560.00

Two Personal Training Sessions item
Two Personal Training Sessions
$75

Puja inicial

Two (2) Personal Training Sessions with Minta Mullins, NASM Certified Personal Trainer. 20 Years Experience.

Client Specific Programs • Core Conditioning • Weight & Cardio Training • Balance & Flexibility Training • Boot Camp, TRX & Obstacle • 

HIIT & Circuit Training • Pre and Post Natal Training.

Retail value: $300.00

Terms: Location must be within 8 mile radius of 91316

or mileage charge will be incurred.

Mission Renassaince Fine Art - Four Art Classes item
Mission Renassaince Fine Art - Four Art Classes
$50

Puja inicial

Four (4) consecutive art classes for children 5-12 years old. Using The Gluck Method®, a step-by-step, results-driven art training program. Students can acquire the skills needed to become a proficient fine artist.

Expires: 03/14/2027

Retail value: $239.00

2 Adult Whale Watching Passes item
2 Adult Whale Watching Passes
$25

Puja inicial

Two (2) tickets for a Whale Watching Tour at Newport Landing. Select from several whale watching cruise times daily, year round. Thecruises view giant blue whales, finback whales, gray whales, humpback whales, several species of dolphin and more.

Retail value: $101.00

Santa Monica Pier Pacific Park - 2 Unlimited Ride Wristbands item
Santa Monica Pier Pacific Park - 2 Unlimited Ride Wristbands
$25

Puja inicial

Two (2) Unlimited Ride Wristbands for Pacific Park, LA’s own family amusement park on the Santa Monica Pier.

Retail value: $100.00

Expires: March 15, 2027

2 Tickets to a Show at the Pasadena Playhouse item
2 Tickets to a Show at the Pasadena Playhouse
$50

Puja inicial

Two (2) tickets to any mainstage production at the historic Pasadena Playhouse.

Retail value: $170.00

Terms: Follow instructions on the gift certificate to redeem tickets. Expires: March 31, 2027

Introductory 90 Minute Consultation and IPL Photofacial item
Introductory 90 Minute Consultation and IPL Photofacial
$50

Puja inicial

Experience a 90-minute, private, skin restoration session. Designed for women over 40, this introductory visit includes a Personalized Consultation with Angie, a registered nurse, an IPL Photofacial Cosmetic Treatment, and a Brightening Moisturizing Mask to support and improve skin tone, clarity, and overall radiance.

Retail value: $195.00

Valid through June 2026

4 Introductory Classes Ages 12 and Up item
4 Introductory Classes Ages 12 and Up
$60

Puja inicial

Four (4) Introductory Fight Gravity 1 class vouchers - Experience the thrill of the sport and learn the basic rope and belay skills needed to participate in the gym.

*All students receive a free 7-day membership upon completion of class.

Retail value: $260.00

4 Kids Climb Tickets Ages 6-13 item
4 Kids Climb Tickets Ages 6-13
$60

Puja inicial

Four (4) Kids Climb Time tickets for 2-hours of climbing. Rockreation provides all equipment necessary and an experienced instructor to supervise & support the kids every step of the way. 5:1 Student:Instructor ratio.

Retail value: $260.00

Shake Shack - $100 Gift Card item
Shake Shack - $100 Gift Card
$25

Puja inicial

One (1) $100 gift card to any

Shake Shack Restaurant

American Classic Food.

Retail value: $100.00

Expires 03/14/2027 

Sharky's - $50 Gift Card item
Sharky's - $50 Gift Card
$10

Puja inicial

One (1) $50 gift card to any

Sharky’s Restaurant Healthy fast casual Mexican restaurant.

Retail value: $50.00

SOCES - Six VIP Tickets to 5th Grade Culmination item
SOCES - Six VIP Tickets to 5th Grade Culmination
$50

Puja inicial

Six (6) reserved seats to the 5th Grade (Class of 2033) Culmination. Skip the line and guarantee great seats!

SOCES - Six VIP Tickets to 8th Grade Culmination item
SOCES - Six VIP Tickets to 8th Grade Culmination
$50

Puja inicial

Six (6) reserved seats to the 8th Grade (Class of 2030) Culmination. Skip the line and guarantee great seats!

Six VIP Tickets to 12th Grade Culmination item
Six VIP Tickets to 12th Grade Culmination
$100

Puja inicial

Six (6) reserved seats to the 12th Grade (Class of 2026) Graduation. Skip the line and guarantee great seats!

Skirball Museum - Member-for-a-Day Pass item
Skirball Museum - Member-for-a-Day Pass
$40

Puja inicial

Up to six guests will enjoy: free museum admission, including Noah’s Ark at the Skirball (with advance reservations), access to all galleries and special exhibitions, a bonus treat when you dine at the Skirball, and 10% off at Audrey’s Museum Store.

Retail value: $180.00

The Stand - $100 Gift Card item
The Stand - $100 Gift Card
$25

Puja inicial

Two (2) $50 gift cards for The Stand. American Classic Food.

Retail value: $100.00

Underwood Family Farms - Family Season Pass item
Underwood Family Farms - Family Season Pass
$70

Puja inicial

Up to five (5) family members get daily admission to Moorpark Farm Center and Somis Pick Your Own. 

Terms: Excludes Springtime Easter and Fall Harvest Festival weekends

Retail value: $375.00

4 Tickets to Universal Studios item
4 Tickets to Universal Studios
$200

Puja inicial

Four (4) tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood

Retail value: $615.00

Terms: Email contact on the certificate at least two weeks before intended visit. Not valid for Halloween Horror Nights.

Blackout dates apply.

Valid through March 31, 2027.

USS Midway Museum - Family 4 Pack of Tickets item
USS Midway Museum - Family 4 Pack of Tickets
$50

Puja inicial

Four (4) tickets to the USS Midway Museum. Midway is listed as the #1 “Thing to Do” in San Diego via TripAdvisor! Commissioned in 1945, the legendary USS Midway (CV-41) has served as a symbol of strength, innovation, education and service for eight decades.

Retail value: $156.00

Viridian Art - One Month of Classes item
Viridian Art - One Month of Classes
$75

Puja inicial

One month of classes at Viridian Art. With an exciting range of mediums from pastels, acrylics, and oil paints to ceramics, sewing, and digital art. There’s something for every aspiring artist at Viridian.

Retail value: $285.00

Expires: 01/01/2027

Rejuvination Day for 5 People item
Rejuvination Day for 5 People
$250

Puja inicial

A beautifully curated 3–4 hour 

Mini Retreat designed to invite deep rest, reflection, and gratitude for you and up to four guests. This intimate experience is perfect for friends, family, or a small group looking to slow down and reconnect in a meaningful way. Your Mini Retreat Includes: Two restorative, soul-nourishing classes,

a guided gratitude exercise, a thoughtful gift for each participant, and

a closing toast to honor presence, connection and community.

Retail value: $508.00

VIP Seated Tasting Experience for Four Adults item
VIP Seated Tasting Experience for Four Adults
$75

Puja inicial

Four (4) VIP Tasting Certificates from VJB Cellars and Wellington Winery in Sonoma, located 5 minutes apart.

Terms: Excludes Saturdays and cannot be combined with any other offers.

Retail value: $320.00

VIP Seated Tasting Experience for Four Adults item
VIP Seated Tasting Experience for Four Adults
$75

Puja inicial

Four (4) VIP Tasting Certificates from VJB Cellars and Wellington Winery in Sonoma, located 5 minutes apart.

Terms: Excludes Saturdays and cannot be combined with any other offers.

Retail value: $320.00

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