Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park And Museum

Organizado por

Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park And Museum

Acerca de este evento

Gig En Patrocinios Del Parque

230 Goldsboro St S

Wilson, NC 27893, USA

Patrocinador Presente
$12,000

Disfrute del programa completo con acceso a todas las actividades principales.

Series Concert Sponsor
$7,500

•Tier 2 logo placement on digital ads and marketing materials

• On-stage recognition and promotion during each concert

• Individual tent space for your organization to distribute promotional items a t all

c o n c e r t s

• Web link and Tier 2 logo placement featured on DW/VSWPM event pages

• 3 0 beverage tickets

The Embers feat. Craig Woolard Concert Sponsor
$3,500

April 23, 2026 | 6-9pm


• Choose 1 of 5 concerts to be "yours" (first come, first served)

• Tier 3 logo placement on all digital ads and marketing materials with available

space for logos

• On-stage recognition during your selected concert

• Individual tent space for your organization to distribute promotional items at all

c o n c e r t s

• Web link with Tier 3 logo placement on DW/VSWPM event pages

• 2 0 beverage tickets

ACE Party Band Concert Sponsor
$3,500

May 7th, 2026 | 6-9pm


• Choose 1 of 5 concerts to be "yours" (first come, first served)

• Tier 3 logo placement on all digital ads and marketing materials with available

space for logos

• On-stage recognition during your selected concert

• Individual tent space for your organization to distribute promotional items at all

c o n c e r t s

• Web link with Tier 3 logo placement on DW/VSWPM event pages

• 2 0 beverage tickets

Los Acoustic Guys Concert Sponsor
$3,500

May 28th, 2026 | 6-9pm


• Choose 1 of 5 concerts to be "yours" (first come, first served)

• Tier 3 logo placement on all digital ads and marketing materials with available

space for logos

• On-stage recognition during your selected concert

• Individual tent space for your organization to distribute promotional items at all

c o n c e r t s

• Web link with Tier 3 logo placement on DW/VSWPM event pages

• 2 0 beverage tickets

Caroline Keller Band Concert Sponsor
$3,500

June 11th, 2026 | 6-9pm


• Choose 1 of 5 concerts to be "yours" (first come, first served)

• Tier 3 logo placement on all digital ads and marketing materials with available

space for logos

• On-stage recognition during your selected concert

• Individual tent space for your organization to distribute promotional items at all

c o n c e r t s

• Web link with Tier 3 logo placement on DW/VSWPM event pages

• 2 0 beverage tickets

Band of Oz Concert Sponsor
$3,500

June 25th | 6-9pm


• Choose 1 of 5 concerts to be "yours" (first come, first served)

• Tier 3 logo placement on all digital ads and marketing materials with available

space for logos

• On-stage recognition during your selected concert

• Individual tent space for your organization to distribute promotional items at all

c o n c e r t s

• Web link with Tier 3 logo placement on DW/VSWPM event pages

• 2 0 beverage tickets

Community Sponsor
$1,500

• Tier 4 logo placement on all digital ads a n d marketing materials with available

s p a c e

• Individual tent space t o promote your business during all concerts

• Web link in Tier 4 featured on DW/VSWPM event pages

• 10 beverage t i c k e t s

Friend of Downtown Sponsor
$500

• Tier 5 company organization name listed on digital a n d print

advertising

• Company n a m e o n marketing materials with available s p a c e

• Table space in ticket t e n t for promotional items

• We b link in Tier 5 featured on DW/VSWPM event pages

• 5 beverage tickets

MSD Business Owners Sponsorship
$250

• Tier 5 company organization name listed on digital a n d print

advertising

• Company n a m e o n marketing materials with available s p a c e

• Table space in ticket t e n t for promotional items

• We b link in Tier 5 featured on DW/VSWPM event pages

• 5 beverage tickets

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!