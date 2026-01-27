Girl Scouts of Lockport and Homer Glen

Organizado por

Girl Scouts of Lockport and Homer Glen

Acerca de este evento

Derbi de madera de las Girl Scouts

12725 Bell Rd

Lemont, IL 60439, USA

Billete de Carrera General con Kit de Coche
$10

*Kit de Coche de Derby incluido

*Recogida del coche será el 1 de mayo entre las 5-7pm en Naz o el 2 de mayo en Camp Palos Troop House Lodge de 2-4pm

Billete de Carrera General trae tu propio coche
$7

*Trae tu propio coche de carreras regulación.

General Race Ticket for the littles
$10

Little Kiddos- we will have a build your own LEGO kit available to use while on site at the race. Supplies cannot come home with you.

Potencial Nuevo Billete de Girl Scout con Kit de Coche
$10

Esto es para niñas de Kindergarten- 3er grado que buscan obtener información sobre unirse a Girl Scouts en Homer Glen y Lockport.


*Recogida del coche será el 1 de mayo entre las 5-7pm en Naz o el 2 de mayo en Camp Palos Troop House Lodge de 2-4pm

Billete de Espectador Únicamente
$1

*¡Ven a animar a tu corredor favorito!

Donar $5 a este evento de tropa
$5

Ayuda con los gastos y actividades de la tropa.

Donar $10 a este evento de la tropa
$10

Ayuda con gastos y actividades de la tropa.

Donar $20 a este evento de la tropa
$20

Ayuda con gastos y actividades de la tropa

Troop 75725 Scout Ticket Only
$10

*Derby Car kit included


Car kit pick up: (We will have extra kits available should you need one at this time)

**5/10  2-3pm at Cedar Stables (large barn on the right with picnic tables)

**5/11  5-6:30pm at Homer Library Kids area

**5/13  5-6:30 Heritage Park Homer Glen Gazebo



Car Weigh-In

Cars can race if they are 5.0oz and under.  Cars that are over 5oz must be adjusted in order to race. 

Car weigh in ahead of time is optional but recommended to make sure you can race on the day of the event.  Feel free to weigh it yourself or take it to the post office and weigh on the self serve scale.

**5/13 5-6:30 Heritage Park Gazebo

**5/14 5-8pm Camp Palos in the Troop House Lodge building.  Look for the White Honda Pilot

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!