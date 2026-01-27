Derbi de madera de las Girl Scouts

*Derby Car kit included





Car kit pick up: (We will have extra kits available should you need one at this time)

**5/10 2-3pm at Cedar Stables (large barn on the right with picnic tables)

**5/11 5-6:30pm at Homer Library Kids area

**5/13 5-6:30 Heritage Park Homer Glen Gazebo







Car Weigh-In

Cars can race if they are 5.0oz and under. Cars that are over 5oz must be adjusted in order to race.

Car weigh in ahead of time is optional but recommended to make sure you can race on the day of the event. Feel free to weigh it yourself or take it to the post office and weigh on the self serve scale.

**5/13 5-6:30 Heritage Park Gazebo

**5/14 5-8pm Camp Palos in the Troop House Lodge building. Look for the White Honda Pilot