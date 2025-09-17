Women in Aviation, Gem State Chapter

Women in Aviation, Gem State Chapter

Chicas en el Día de la Aviación 2025 Subasta Silenciosa

3815 Rickenbacker St, Boise, ID 83705, USA

$25 Tarjeta de Regalo Bardenay #1 item
$25 Tarjeta de Regalo Bardenay #1
$5

Puja inicial

$25 Bardenay Gift Card #2 item
$25 Bardenay Gift Card #2
$5

Puja inicial

$25 Gift card to Bardenay


Donated by: Bardenay

Value: $25

$25 Bardenay Gift Card #3 item
$25 Bardenay Gift Card #3
$5

Puja inicial

$25 Gift card to Bardenay


Donated by: Bardenay

Value: $25

$25 Bardenay Gift Card #4 item
$25 Bardenay Gift Card #4
$5

Puja inicial

$25 Gift card to Bardenay


Donated by: Bardenay

Value: $25

$25 Bardenay Gift Card #5 item
$25 Bardenay Gift Card #5
$5

Puja inicial

$25 Gift card to Bardenay


Donated by: Bardenay

Value: $25

Discovery Flight + Mugs: Ponderosa item
Discovery Flight + Mugs: Ponderosa
$100

Puja inicial

One Discovery Flight with Ponderosa Aero Club, the largest Flying Club in the Northwest and located right here in Boise! Also includes 2 mugs.


Donated by: Ponderosa Aero Club


Value: $250

PURE Med Spa Gift Basket item
PURE Med Spa Gift Basket
$250

Puja inicial

Valued at $1000, this PURE Medical Spa gift basket includes a coupon for VIP Spa Membership, a Hydrafacial package, and a variety of luxury spa products!


Donated by: PURE Medical Spa


Value: $1000


Bessie Coleman Barbie item
Bessie Coleman Barbie
$5

Puja inicial

Bessie Coleman Signature Barbie doll


Donated by: Carlie Gonzalez


Value: $50



Aero Adventure Warehouse Gift Basket item
Aero Adventure Warehouse Gift Basket
$10

Puja inicial

Rockagator 20L Dry Bag, backpacking meals, whistle, glow stick, emergency phone charger, emergency drinking water, and toothbrush kit!


Donated by: Aero Adventures Warehouse


Value: $160

Repurposed Boeing 777 Flight Bag item
Repurposed Boeing 777 Flight Bag
$25

Puja inicial

Mariclaro Flight bag repurposed from Air Canada Boeing 777 aircraft seats.


Donated by: Sharki Contra


Value: $210

Helo Girls Book item
Helo Girls Book
$1

Puja inicial

Helo Girls: The Firefighting Pilot by Kodey Bogart


Donated by Aimee White


Value: $16

Shatter the Sky Book item
Shatter the Sky Book
$1

Puja inicial

Shatter the Sky by Col. Merryl Tengesdal (Ret.): What going to the stratosphere taught me about self-worth, sacrifice, and discipline.


Donated by Aimee White


Value: $20



Nerves of Steel Book item
Nerves of Steel Book
$1

Puja inicial

Nerves of Steel: the incredible true story of how one woman followed her dreams, stayed true to herself, and saved 148 lives by Capt Tammie Jo Shults.


Donated by: Aimee White


Value: $17

Buck Knives Folding Knife item
Buck Knives Folding Knife
$25

Puja inicial

Buck Knives 112 Ranger Sport Knife


Donated by: Buck Knives


Value: $139

Discovery Flight: Carmel Aviation item
Discovery Flight: Carmel Aviation
$100

Puja inicial

One Discovery Flight with Carmel Aviation, flight school at our very own Boise airport!


Donated by: Carmel Aviation


Value: $250

Discovery Flight + T-shirt: Glass Cockpit Aviation item
Discovery Flight + T-shirt: Glass Cockpit Aviation
$100

Puja inicial

One Discovery Flight at Glass Cockpit Aviation + t-shirt! Discover the magic of flight right here at the Boise Airport!


Donated by: Glass Cockpit Aviation


Value :$250


Two (2) tickets to Warhawk Museum #1 item
Two (2) tickets to Warhawk Museum #1
$5

Puja inicial

Two (2) tickets for admission to Warkhawk Museum at the Nampa Airport.


Donated by: Warhawk Museum


Value: $30 ($15 each)

Two (2) tickets to Warhawk Museum (#2) item
Two (2) tickets to Warhawk Museum (#2)
$5

Puja inicial

Two (2) tickets for admission to Warkhawk Museum at the Nampa Airport.


Donated by: Warhawk Museum


Value: $30 ($15 each)

Aviation Gift Package #1 item
Aviation Gift Package #1
$5

Puja inicial

101 Trailblazing Women of Air & Space book by Penny Rafferty Hamilton, Ph.D


America's Amazing Airports:Connecting Communities to the World book by Penny Rafferty Hamilton, Ph.D


Necklace, earrings, and sunglasses


Donated by: Dr. Penny Rafferty Hamilton


Value: $75

Aviation Gift Package #2 item
Aviation Gift Package #2
$5

Puja inicial

101 Trailblazing Women of Air & Space book by Penny Rafferty Hamilton, Ph.D


America's Amazing Airports:Connecting Communities to the World book by Penny Rafferty Hamilton, Ph.D


Necklace + gloves


Donated by: Dr. Penny Rafferty Hamilton


Value: $50

Discovery Flight: Forbes Aviation Academy item
Discovery Flight: Forbes Aviation Academy
$100

Puja inicial

One Discovery Flight at Forbes Aviation Academy, located at Jackson Jet Center in Boise!


Donated by: Forbes Aviation Academy


Value: $250

Discovery Flight: April Little Family item
Discovery Flight: April Little Family
$100

Puja inicial

One Discovery Flight with Delta Airlines Pilot and WAI Member April Little.


Donated by: April Little Family


Value: $250

Flying M Coffee Gift Basket item
Flying M Coffee Gift Basket
$25

Puja inicial

Blue Q Socks, Mini Microphone, Garbino, Eye Patchology, "Chin up" candle, journal, "Everyday Activism" Book, Flying M gift Card, Flying M Gold Cup, Flying M Pink Cup


Donated by: Flying M Boise and Flying M Nampa

Value: $100

$100 Hemlock Restaurant Gift Card item
$100 Hemlock Restaurant Gift Card
$20

Puja inicial

$100 Gift Card to Hemlock, a premier steakhouse experience in downtown Boise.


Donated by: Hemlock


Value: $100

Soul Self Defense Gift Package item
Soul Self Defense Gift Package
$100

Puja inicial

Includes:

  • Enrollment in a 6-week Self-Defense Class
  • Gift Certificate for One Month of Tang Soo Do Classes for the whole FAMILY!
  • Two mugs
  • Two t-shirts
  • Soul Self Defense Journal


Soul Self Defense in Boise provides a broad range of self-defense programs in a fun, safe, and challenging environment.


Donated by: Soul Self Defense


Value: $400

Topgolf Gift Basket item
Topgolf Gift Basket
$10

Puja inicial

Includes:

  • (1) $50 Game Play Card
  • (2) $15 off Game Play Cards
  • Hat
  • Keychains

Donated by: Topgolf Boise


Value: $100

Aviator Supply Gift Basket item
Aviator Supply Gift Basket
$10

Puja inicial

Located at Nampa Airport, Aviator Supply is the adventure stop for pilot, airframe and backcountry gear.


Included:

  • Airplane slippers
  • airplane necklace
  • 2 hats
  • coloring book
  • pilot log book
  • flight bag


Donate by: Andrew George, Aviator Supply


Value: $150



Idaho Aviation Association Gift Basket item
Idaho Aviation Association Gift Basket
$10

Puja inicial

The Idaho Aviation Association gives Idaho a general aviation voice, both locally and nationally.


Included:

  • Idaho Poster
  • Teddy Bear
  • Backcountry airplane puzzle
  • IAA water bottle
  • Hat
  • Pink Logbook
  • Stickers
  • Tote Bag

Donated by: Idaho Aviation Association


Value: $100

Little Buddy Christmas Light Installation item
Little Buddy Christmas Light Installation
$100

Puja inicial

Little Buddy Lights Christmas Light Installation


Up to 150 linear feet of C7 Christmas lights professionally installed along your roof + removal.


Value: $450


Donated by: Little Buddy Lights

Aircraft Spruce Gift Basket #1 item
Aircraft Spruce Gift Basket #1
$10

Puja inicial

Aircraft Spruce gift package, includes a $50 gift card, sweatshirt, coasters, koozies, and reusable bag.


Value: $100


Donated by: Aircraft Spruce

Aircraft Spruce Gift Basket #2 item
Aircraft Spruce Gift Basket #2
$10

Puja inicial

Aricraft Spruce gift package, includes a $50 gift card, sweatshirt, coasters, koozies, and reusable bag.


Value: $100


Donated by: Aircraft Spruce

