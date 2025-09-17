Chicas en el Día de la Aviación 2025 Subasta Silenciosa

Organizado por
Acerca de este evento
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
$25 Gift card to Bardenay
Donated by: Bardenay
Value: $25
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
One Discovery Flight with Ponderosa Aero Club, the largest Flying Club in the Northwest and located right here in Boise! Also includes 2 mugs.
Donated by: Ponderosa Aero Club
Value: $250
Puja inicial
Valued at $1000, this PURE Medical Spa gift basket includes a coupon for VIP Spa Membership, a Hydrafacial package, and a variety of luxury spa products!
Donated by: PURE Medical Spa
Value: $1000
Puja inicial
Bessie Coleman Signature Barbie doll
Donated by: Carlie Gonzalez
Value: $50
Puja inicial
Rockagator 20L Dry Bag, backpacking meals, whistle, glow stick, emergency phone charger, emergency drinking water, and toothbrush kit!
Donated by: Aero Adventures Warehouse
Value: $160
Puja inicial
Mariclaro Flight bag repurposed from Air Canada Boeing 777 aircraft seats.
Donated by: Sharki Contra
Value: $210
Puja inicial
Helo Girls: The Firefighting Pilot by Kodey Bogart
Donated by Aimee White
Value: $16
Puja inicial
Shatter the Sky by Col. Merryl Tengesdal (Ret.): What going to the stratosphere taught me about self-worth, sacrifice, and discipline.
Donated by Aimee White
Value: $20
Puja inicial
Nerves of Steel: the incredible true story of how one woman followed her dreams, stayed true to herself, and saved 148 lives by Capt Tammie Jo Shults.
Donated by: Aimee White
Value: $17
Puja inicial
Buck Knives 112 Ranger Sport Knife
Donated by: Buck Knives
Value: $139
Puja inicial
One Discovery Flight with Carmel Aviation, flight school at our very own Boise airport!
Donated by: Carmel Aviation
Value: $250
Puja inicial
One Discovery Flight at Glass Cockpit Aviation + t-shirt! Discover the magic of flight right here at the Boise Airport!
Donated by: Glass Cockpit Aviation
Value :$250
Puja inicial
Two (2) tickets for admission to Warkhawk Museum at the Nampa Airport.
Donated by: Warhawk Museum
Value: $30 ($15 each)
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
101 Trailblazing Women of Air & Space book by Penny Rafferty Hamilton, Ph.D
America's Amazing Airports:Connecting Communities to the World book by Penny Rafferty Hamilton, Ph.D
Necklace, earrings, and sunglasses
Donated by: Dr. Penny Rafferty Hamilton
Value: $75
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
One Discovery Flight at Forbes Aviation Academy, located at Jackson Jet Center in Boise!
Donated by: Forbes Aviation Academy
Value: $250
Puja inicial
One Discovery Flight with Delta Airlines Pilot and WAI Member April Little.
Donated by: April Little Family
Value: $250
Puja inicial
Blue Q Socks, Mini Microphone, Garbino, Eye Patchology, "Chin up" candle, journal, "Everyday Activism" Book, Flying M gift Card, Flying M Gold Cup, Flying M Pink Cup
Donated by: Flying M Boise and Flying M Nampa
Value: $100
Puja inicial
$100 Gift Card to Hemlock, a premier steakhouse experience in downtown Boise.
Donated by: Hemlock
Value: $100
Puja inicial
Includes:
Soul Self Defense in Boise provides a broad range of self-defense programs in a fun, safe, and challenging environment.
Donated by: Soul Self Defense
Value: $400
Puja inicial
Includes:
Donated by: Topgolf Boise
Value: $100
Puja inicial
Located at Nampa Airport, Aviator Supply is the adventure stop for pilot, airframe and backcountry gear.
Included:
Donate by: Andrew George, Aviator Supply
Value: $150
Puja inicial
The Idaho Aviation Association gives Idaho a general aviation voice, both locally and nationally.
Included:
Donated by: Idaho Aviation Association
Value: $100
Puja inicial
Little Buddy Lights Christmas Light Installation
Up to 150 linear feet of C7 Christmas lights professionally installed along your roof + removal.
Value: $450
Donated by: Little Buddy Lights
Puja inicial
Aircraft Spruce gift package, includes a $50 gift card, sweatshirt, coasters, koozies, and reusable bag.
Value: $100
Donated by: Aircraft Spruce
Puja inicial
