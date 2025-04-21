ES
Giving Back to the Community
Giving Back to the Community Inc's Annual Fundraiser
Grime Reaper Basket
$1
groupTicketCaptionRaffle
7 for $5
7 for $5
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Children's Basket
$1
groupTicketCaptionRaffle
7 for $5
7 for $5
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Wine Caddy
$5
add
Liquor Basket
$5
add
Night Out
$5
add
65” Toshiba TV
$10
WInner will be announced live on Facebook on Mother's Day Sunday, May 11th
WInner will be announced live on Facebook on Mother's Day Sunday, May 11th
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
ANZ Hotel One Night Stay
$10
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout