Gold As Ice's 7th Annual Jersey Auction

Up for bid is #01 Kassandra's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: Goalie Cut XL





Kassandra is 5 years old and diagnosed with Pre B ALL. Pre-B ALL or precursor B-lymphoblastic leukemia (pree-KER-ser B-LIM-foh-BLAS-tik loo-KEE-mee-uh) is an aggressive (fast-growing) type of leukemia (blood cancer) in which too many B-cell lymphoblasts (immature white blood cells) are found in the bone marrow and blood. It is the most common type of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Also called B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and B-cell acute lymphocytic leukemia.





Get your bids on this special jersey in today!





Special thanks to our jersey sponsors Midway Logistics, Dan-D Ranch, Little Busters, Scheels of Wichita, Hodes Veterinary Health Center, WKI Kenworth, Best Body Shop & McPherson Concrete Companies.