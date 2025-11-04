Gold As Ice's 7th Annual Jersey Auction

Organizado por
Acerca de este evento
Puja inicial
¡En subasta está la camiseta #02 de Eli para el 7º Juego Anual de Beneficio Gold As Ice presentado por McPherson Concrete Companies!
Eli tiene 15 años y fue diagnosticado con Meduloblastoma. El Meduloblastoma es un tumor cerebral canceroso que comienza en la parte inferior posterior del cerebro. Esta parte del cerebro se llama cerebelo. Está involucrado en la coordinación muscular, el equilibrio y el movimiento. ¡Ponga sus apuestas en esta camiseta especial hoy!
Un agradecimiento especial a nuestros patrocinadores de camisetas Midway Logistics, Dan-D Ranch, Little Busters, Scheels de Wichita, Hodes Veterinary Health Center, WKI Kenworth, Best Body Shop y McPherson Concrete Companies.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #01 Kassandra's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: Goalie Cut XL
Kassandra is 5 years old and diagnosed with Pre B ALL. Pre-B ALL or precursor B-lymphoblastic leukemia (pree-KER-ser B-LIM-foh-BLAS-tik loo-KEE-mee-uh) is an aggressive (fast-growing) type of leukemia (blood cancer) in which too many B-cell lymphoblasts (immature white blood cells) are found in the bone marrow and blood. It is the most common type of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Also called B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and B-cell acute lymphocytic leukemia.
Get your bids on this special jersey in today!
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #02 Jackson's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: Goalie Cut XL
Jackson is 11 years old and diagnosed with a Yolk Sac Tumor. Yolk sac tumors (endodermal sinus tumors) are rare germ cell tumors that cause testicular and ovarian cancer. They most commonly occur in children. Sometimes, they form in places outside of your reproductive system, like your brain, chest and abdomen. Treatment for these highly aggressive tumors usually involves surgery and chemotherapy.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #03 Caralynn's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: XL
Cara is 3 years old and diagnosed with a Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis (LCH). Langerhans cell histiocytosis (LCH) is a rare disorder that primarily affects babies and children. The disorder occurs when immune system cells called Langerhans cells build up in your child’s body. Langerhans cells are a type of white blood cell that helps your child’s immune system fight infection.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #03 Izzy's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: XL
Izzy is 11 years old and diagnosed with Pre B ALL. Pre-B ALL or precursor B-lymphoblastic leukemia (pree-KER-ser B-LIM-foh-BLAS-tik loo-KEE-mee-uh) is an aggressive (fast-growing) type of leukemia (blood cancer) in which too many B-cell lymphoblasts (immature white blood cells) are found in the bone marrow and blood. It is the most common type of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Also called B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and B-cell acute lymphocytic leukemia.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #03 Logan's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: Large
Logan is 8 years old and diagnosed with Stage 3 Hepatoblastoma, (heh-PAH-toh-blas-TOH-mah) it is a rare type of cancer that originates in the liver. Stage 3 is a more advanced form of the disease, in stage 3 the cancer has spread beyond the liver but is still confined to the abdominal region. This can include nearby blood vessels, lymph nodes or tissues in the abdomen.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #04 Marah's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: XL
Marah is 4 years old and diagnosed with Wilms Tumor ESKD (wilmz too-mer) it is a type of cancer that originates in the kidneys. Wilms tumor (also called nephroblastoma) is a malignant (cancerous) growth that forms in one or both kidneys. In the context ESKD may occur if the tumor grows large enough to damage the kidneys or if treatment (like surgery or chemotherapy) leads to kidney damage over time.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #05 Lainez's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: XXL
Lainez is 16 years old and diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma, (HOJ-kinz lim-FOH-muh) this cancer originates in the lymphatic system, which is part of the body's immune system. The disease specifically affects the lymph nodes (glands that help fight infections) and can spread to other parts of the lymphatic system, such as the spleen, liver, and bone marrow.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #07 Charlie's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: Large
Charlie is 10 years old and diagnosed with Ganglioneuroblastoma (GANG-lee-oh-noo-roh-blass-TOH-mah). The tumor develops from the nerve tissue in the sympathetic nervous system, which includes that controls involuntary functions like heart rate and digestion. This tumor often arises in the adrenal glands, which are located on top of the kidneys, but it can also occur along the spinal cord or in the chest and abdomen.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #07 Soy Soy's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: XL
Soy Soy is 9 years old and diagnosed with Medulloblastoma CNS Grade 4 (meh-DUHL-oh-blas-TOH-mah). This cancer typically affects the cerebellum, which is the part of the brain responsible for coordinating movement and balance. CNS grade 4 tumors are the most aggressive form of medulloblastoma and are typically characterized by rapid growth and a high likelihood of spreading to other parts of the central nervous system (CNS), including the spinal cord.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #08 Adaline's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: XL
Adaline is 7 years old and diagnosed with Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). This a type of blood cancer that primarily affects the lymphoid cells in the bone marrow and blood. It is characterized by the rapid overproduction of immature white blood cells (called lymphoblasts), which crowd out normal cells and interfere with the body's ability to fight infections, carry oxygen, and control bleeding.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #08 Tran's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: XXL
Tran is 11 years old and diagnosed with Pre B ALL. Pre-B ALL or precursor B-lymphoblastic leukemia (pree-KER-ser B-LIM-foh-BLAS-tik loo-KEE-mee-uh) is an aggressive (fast-growing) type of leukemia (blood cancer) in which too many B-cell lymphoblasts (immature white blood cells) are found in the bone marrow and blood. It is the most common type of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Also called B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and B-cell acute lymphocytic leukemia.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #23 Giordana's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: XL
Giordana is 15 years old and diagnosed with Pre B ALL. Pre-B ALL or precursor B-lymphoblastic leukemia (pree-KER-ser B-LIM-foh-BLAS-tik loo-KEE-mee-uh) is an aggressive (fast-growing) type of leukemia (blood cancer) in which too many B-cell lymphoblasts (immature white blood cells) are found in the bone marrow and blood. It is the most common type of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Also called B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and B-cell acute lymphocytic leukemia.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #11 Nolan's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: Medium
Nolan is 17 years old and diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma, (HOJ-kinz lim-FOH-muh) this cancer originates in the lymphatic system, which is part of the body's immune system. The disease specifically affects the lymph nodes (glands that help fight infections) and can spread to other parts of the lymphatic system, such as the spleen, liver, and bone marrow.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #11 Lincoln's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: Large
Lincoln is 2 years old and diagnosed with neuroblastoma (noor-oh-blas-TOH-mah), this is a type of cancer that develops in the nerve tissue, specifically in the sympathetic nervous system. This controls the involuntary functions like heart rate, digestion, and the body's response to stress.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #12 Eli Victoria's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: XXL
Eli Victoria is 7 years old and diagnosed with Pre B ALL. Pre-B ALL or precursor B-lymphoblastic leukemia (pree-KER-ser B-LIM-foh-BLAS-tik loo-KEE-mee-uh) is an aggressive (fast-growing) type of leukemia (blood cancer) in which too many B-cell lymphoblasts (immature white blood cells) are found in the bone marrow and blood. It is the most common type of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Also called B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and B-cell acute lymphocytic leukemia.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #12 Griffin's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: XL
Griffin is 4 years old and diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma (BUR-kit lim-FOH-mah). This is a highly aggressive type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. This affects the lymphatic system, which is part of the body's immune system. It is characterized by the rapid growth of abnormal B cells( a type of white blood cells) which normally help the body fight infections.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #13 Luke's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: XXL
Luke is 8 years old and diagnosed with Pre B ALL. Pre-B ALL or precursor B-lymphoblastic leukemia (pree-KER-ser B-LIM-foh-BLAS-tik loo-KEE-mee-uh) is an aggressive (fast-growing) type of leukemia (blood cancer) in which too many B-cell lymphoblasts (immature white blood cells) are found in the bone marrow and blood. It is the most common type of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Also called B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and B-cell acute lymphocytic leukemia.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #17 Carter's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: XXL
Carter is 6 years old and diagnosed with Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis (LCH). This is a rare cancer that involves the abnormal growth of Langerhans cells, a type of dendritic cell that normally helps the immune system by detecting and fighting infections. In LCH, these cells grow uncontrollably and can accumulate in different parts of the body, leading to damage in tissues and organs.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #21 Tenley's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: XL
Tenley is 15 years old and diagnosed with Optic Geioma. This is a type of brain tumor that arises in the optic nerve, which is responsible for transmitting visual information from the eyes to the brain. Gliomas are tumors that originate from glial cells, which are the supportive cells in the nervous system. In the case of an optic glioma. The tumor grows in the optic nerve or the surrounding area, potentially affecting vision.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #30 Nikki's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: XXL
Nikki is 12 years old and diagnosed with Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (an-uh-PLAS-tik lahrj sel lim-FOH-mah) (ALCL). Is a rare and aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which is a cancer of the lymphatic system. Lymphomas are cancers that begin in the lymphocytes (a type of white blood cell), which are part of the immune system. ALCL specifically affects large, anaplastic cells (abnormal and often large cells that have an irregular shape), which can grow and spread throughout the body.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #88 AJ's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: XXL
AJ is 14 years old and diagnosed with Perivascular Epithelioid Cell Neoplasm (PEComa) (pehr-ee-VAS-kyoo-lar ep-ih-thee-LEE-oid sell nee-oh-PLAZM). It is a rare type of tumor that arises from a specific type of cells known as perivascular epithelioid cells (PECs). These cells are typically found around blood vessels and are thought to play a role in maintaining blood vessel structure and function. PEComas can develop in various organs of the body, such as the lungs, liver, kidneys, and soft tissues, and are characterized by the presence of epithelioid (round or polygonal) cells that have melanin (pigment) in them or clear cytoplasm.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #99 Oakley's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: XL
Oakley is 2 years old and diagnosed with Wilms tumor (also known as nephroblastoma). In Stage II, the tumor has grown beyond the kidney but is still confined to the kidney area and has not spread to distant organs. This stage indicates that the tumor has grown through the kidney capsule (the outer lining of the kidney) and may have spread into nearby fat or blood vessels, but it has not yet reached lymph nodes or other distant organs.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #74 Marco's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: XL
Marco is diagnosed with PXA Stage 4 (Pleomorphic Xanthoastrocytoma, Stage 4) (plee-oh-MOR-fik zan-tho-AS-troh-sai-TOH-mah).It is a rare type of brain tumor that primarily affects astrocytes—a type of glial cell in the brain. These tumors are classified as gliomas and typically arise in the cerebral hemispheres of the brain, though they can be found in other regions. PXAs are generally slow-growing, but they can be aggressive in some cases, particularly when they reach Stage 4.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #05 Makenna's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: XL
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #01 Melina's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: Goalie XXL
Melina is 3 years old and diagnosed with Pre B ALL. Pre-B ALL or precursor B-lymphoblastic leukemia (pree-KER-ser B-LIM-foh-BLAS-tik loo-KEE-mee-uh) is an aggressive (fast-growing) type of leukemia (blood cancer) in which too many B-cell lymphoblasts (immature white blood cells) are found in the bone marrow and blood. It is the most common type of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Also called B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and B-cell acute lymphocytic leukemia.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #13 Cammbria's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: XL
Cammbria is 16 years old and diagnosed with Pre B ALL. Pre-B ALL or precursor B-lymphoblastic leukemia (pree-KER-ser B-LIM-foh-BLAS-tik loo-KEE-mee-uh) is an aggressive (fast-growing) type of leukemia (blood cancer) in which too many B-cell lymphoblasts (immature white blood cells) are found in the bone marrow and blood. It is the most common type of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Also called B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and B-cell acute lymphocytic leukemia.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #33 Carter's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: Goalie XL
Carter is 10 years old and diagnosed with Pre B ALL. Pre-B ALL or precursor B-lymphoblastic leukemia (pree-KER-ser B-LIM-foh-BLAS-tik loo-KEE-mee-uh) is an aggressive (fast-growing) type of leukemia (blood cancer) in which too many B-cell lymphoblasts (immature white blood cells) are found in the bone marrow and blood. It is the most common type of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Also called B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and B-cell acute lymphocytic leukemia.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #23 Rhysie's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: Large
Rhysie is 5 years old and diagnosed with Pre B ALL. Pre-B ALL or precursor B-lymphoblastic leukemia (pree-KER-ser B-LIM-foh-BLAS-tik loo-KEE-mee-uh) is an aggressive (fast-growing) type of leukemia (blood cancer) in which too many B-cell lymphoblasts (immature white blood cells) are found in the bone marrow and blood. It is the most common type of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Also called B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and B-cell acute lymphocytic leukemia.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #08 Oscar's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: XXL
Oscar is 8 years old and diagnosed with Pre B ALL. Pre-B ALL or precursor B-lymphoblastic leukemia (pree-KER-ser B-LIM-foh-BLAS-tik loo-KEE-mee-uh) is an aggressive (fast-growing) type of leukemia (blood cancer) in which too many B-cell lymphoblasts (immature white blood cells) are found in the bone marrow and blood. It is the most common type of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Also called B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and B-cell acute lymphocytic leukemia.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #08 Liam's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: Large
Liam is 6 years old and diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS) (RAB-doh-my-oh-sar-KOH-mah) it is a malignant (cancerous) soft tissue sarcoma that arises from skeletal muscle cells or from cells that are precursors to skeletal muscle. The cancer is called rhabdomyosarcoma because it involves rhabdomyoblasts (immature muscle cells) that have not fully developed into functional muscle tissue. These abnormal cells can form a tumor that grows aggressively and can spread to other parts of the body (metastasize), particularly to the lymph nodes, lungs, and bones.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #09 Korbyn's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: Large
Korbyn is 7 years old and diagnosed with Juvenile Myelomonocytic Leukemia (JMML) (MYE-loh-moh-noh-SIT-ik loo-KEE-mee-ah). It is a form of blood cancer that involves the bone marrow and blood cells, specifically affecting myeloid (precursor blood cells that form white blood cells, red blood cells, and platelets) and monocytic cells (a type of white blood cell). JMML is characterized by the uncontrolled growth of abnormal white blood cells, leading to problems such as anemia, infections, and bleeding.
It is considered a myeloproliferative disorder because it results in the overproduction of certain blood cells, particularly monocytes and myeloid cells.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #54 Tanner's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: Large
Tanner is 17 years old.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #24 Matthew's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: XL
Matthew is 15 years old and diagnosed with a brain tumor.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #11 Nora's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: XL
Nora is 12 years old and diagnosed with Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia (CML) (my-eh-LOH-juh-nus loo-KEE-mee-uh). It is a type of blood cancer that affects the bone marrow and the blood, specifically the myeloid cells, which are the precursor cells that eventually develop into various types of blood cells, including white blood cells, red blood cells, and platelets. CML is a type of leukemia (cancer of the blood and bone marrow)
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #81 Elijah's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: XL
Elijah is 13 years old and diagnosed with Medulloblastoma (meh-DUL-oh-bla-STOH-mah). It is a type of brain cancer that originates in the cerebellum, the part of the brain responsible for coordination, balance, and motor control. This type of tumor arises from precursor cells in the cerebellum that have the potential to form different types of neurons. In medulloblastoma, these cells become cancerous and begin to grow uncontrollably, forming a tumor.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #10 James's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: XL
James is 4 years and diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (B-Cell ALL) (lim-foh-BLAS-tik loo-KEE-mee-uh). It is a type of blood cancer that primarily affects immature B lymphocytes (a type of white blood cell) in the bone marrow. It is a form of acute leukemia, meaning it progresses rapidly, and is a type of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) that involves B cells specifically. The disease affects the bone marrow (where blood cells are made) and can spread to other parts of the body, including the lymph nodes, spleen, liver, and central nervous system (CNS).
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #03 Eileen's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: XL
Eileen is 9 years old and diagnosed with Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). This a type of blood cancer that primarily affects the lymphoid cells in the bone marrow and blood. It is characterized by the rapid overproduction of immature white blood cells (called lymphoblasts), which crowd out normal cells and interfere with the body's ability to fight infections, carry oxygen, and control bleeding.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #22 Loony's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: XXL
Loony is 16 years old and diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma. It is a rare type of cancer that primarily affects the bones and soft tissues. It most commonly develops in the long bones (such as the femur, tibia, or humerus), but it can also occur in the pelvis, ribs, or spine. Ewing sarcoma is considered a highly aggressive tumor.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #20 Camden's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: XL
Camden is 7 years old and diagnosed with Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). This a type of blood cancer that primarily affects the lymphoid cells in the bone marrow and blood. It is characterized by the rapid overproduction of immature white blood cells (called lymphoblasts), which crowd out normal cells and interfere with the body's ability to fight infections, carry oxygen, and control bleeding.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #26 Emerie's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: XL
Emerie is 15 years old and diagnosed with Lymphoma (lim-FOH-muh)It is a type of cancer that starts in the lymphatic system, which is a part of the body’s immune system. The lymphatic system includes lymph nodes, spleen, tonsils, and the bone marrow, and it helps protect the body against infections. Lymphoma occurs when lymphocytes (a type of white blood cell) grow abnormally and uncontrollably. These cancerous cells can spread to other parts of the lymphatic system or other organs of the body.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #13 Melia's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: Large
Melia is 12 years old and diagnosed with Pre B ALL. Pre-B ALL or precursor B-lymphoblastic leukemia (pree-KER-ser B-LIM-foh-BLAS-tik loo-KEE-mee-uh) is an aggressive (fast-growing) type of leukemia (blood cancer) in which too many B-cell lymphoblasts (immature white blood cells) are found in the bone marrow and blood. It is the most common type of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Also called B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and B-cell acute lymphocytic leukemia
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #75 Grayson's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies!
Grayson is 11 years old and diagnosed with High-Risk Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL). It is a type of blood cancer that primarily affects white blood cells called lymphocytes. ALL is the most common type of leukemia in children, though it can also affect adults. It is called acute because it progresses rapidly, and lymphoblastic refers to the type of immature white blood cells that are involved.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #08 Anjuli's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: XL
Anjuli is 16 years old and diagnosed with Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia (CML) (MYE-loh-JEN-us loo-KEE-mee-uh). It is a type of blood cancer that affects the bone marrow and blood cells. It begins in the bone marrow, where blood cells are made, and involves the uncontrolled production of myeloid cells—a type of white blood cell. Over time, these cancerous cells can crowd out healthy cells, leading to various symptoms and complications.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #12 Dayton's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: Large
Dayton is diagnosed with B-Cell Lymphoma. It is a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), a cancer that originates in the lymphatic system, specifically in B lymphocytes (a type of white blood cell). These cancerous B-cells grow uncontrollably and can accumulate in lymph nodes, spleen, bone marrow, and other organs. B-cells are a critical part of the immune system because they help produce antibodies to fight infections.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #03 Trace's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: Large
Trace is 16 years old and is diagnosed with Osteosarcoma (OSS-tee-oh-sar-KOH-muh). Osteosarcoma is a malignant bone cancer that originates in the bone cells. It is the most common type of bone cancer in children and young adults, although it can also occur in adults. Osteosarcoma typically develops in the long bones of the body, such as the arms, legs, and particularly around the knees (distal femur, proximal tibia). It can also affect other bones, including the pelvis, shoulder, and jaw.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #03 Azel's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: XL
Azel is 6 years old and is diagnosed with T-cell leukemia. It is a type of blood cancer that originates in T lymphocytes, which are a type of white blood cell involved in the immune response. These T-cells develop abnormally and multiply uncontrollably, affecting the bone marrow, blood, and sometimes other organs. T-cell leukemia is relatively rare and can be classified into several different forms, with some types being more aggressive than others.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #04 Archer Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: XL
Archer is 4 years old and is diagnosed with T-Cell Lymphoma. It is a cancer that begins in the lymphatic system, which is a part of the immune system. Unlike B-cell lymphomas, which originate from B lymphocytes (B cells), T-cell lymphoma originates from T lymphocytes (T cells)—a type of white blood cell involved in the immune response. T-cell lymphoma is rarer than B-cell lymphoma and can be either indolent (slow-growing) or aggressive (fast-growing), depending on the specific subtype.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #14 Lev's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: Large
Lev is 3 years old and is diagnosed with High-Risk Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL). It is a type of blood cancer that primarily affects white blood cells called lymphocytes. ALL is the most common type of leukemia in children, though it can also affect adults. It is called acute because it progresses rapidly, and lymphoblastic refers to the type of immature white blood cells that are involved.
Puja inicial
Up for bid is #15 Han's Jersey for the 7th Annual Gold As Ice benefit game brought to you by McPherson Concrete Companies! Jersey Size: Large
