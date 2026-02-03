Grace Christian Academy

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Grace Christian Academy

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Grace Christian Academy Pagos y Cuotas

Wisconsin LPS Trip - Scholar item
Wisconsin LPS Trip - Scholar
$400

7-8th grade trip to Wisconsin for a basketball tournament and school visits. Includes lodging and airfare.

Wisconsin LPS Trip - Parent item
Wisconsin LPS Trip - Parent
$450

7-8th grade trip to Wisconsin for a basketball tournament and school visits. Includes lodging, airfare, and other transportation costs.

Basketball Participation Fees item
Basketball Participation Fees
$80

Participation fees for the school year basketball program at GCA.

Soccer Participation Fees item
Soccer Participation Fees
$50

Participation fees for the soccer program at GCA - covers both the fall and spring season.

Cheer Participation Fee item
Cheer Participation Fee
$40

Participation fees for the school year GCA Cheer program.

Partial Payment item
Partial Payment
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Select this item for partial payments towards the GCA activities listed above.


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