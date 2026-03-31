Tienda de Plantas Locales

Strait from the Heart of Texas, the Bluebonnet is gorgeous, even in black and white! Easy on the skin and on the eyes, this stunning design is the creation of Allison Wilcoxen, of NatureTats, a women owned business in Texas. A true lover of nature, her designs are for sale here to support our shared passion for native plants.





Tattoo is 3" x 6" and applies easily with water. Designs are water resistant and last 2-5 days. They are easy to remove with rubbing alcohol.