Tienda de Plantas Locales

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¡Muestra tu dulce estilo sureño con este hermoso tatuaje temporal! Fácil en la piel y a la vista, este impresionante diseño es la creación de Allison Wilcoxen, de NatureTats, un negocio de mujeres en Texas. Amante de la naturaleza, sus diseños están a la venta aquí para apoyar nuestra pasión compartida por las plantas nativas.
Los diseños son resistentes al agua y duran de 2 a 5 días. Son fáciles de quitar con alcohol.
Strait from the Heart of Texas, the Bluebonnet is gorgeous, even in black and white! Easy on the skin and on the eyes, this stunning design is the creation of Allison Wilcoxen, of NatureTats, a women owned business in Texas. A true lover of nature, her designs are for sale here to support our shared passion for native plants.
Tattoo is 3" x 6" and applies easily with water. Designs are water resistant and last 2-5 days. They are easy to remove with rubbing alcohol.
"For hundreds of years, these coneflowers have breathed here."- Jenny McBride
Share your love for our native coneflowers and let them breathe with you! Easy on the skin and on the eyes, this stunning design is the creation of Allison Wilcoxen, of NatureTats, a women owned business in Texas. A true lover of nature, her designs are for sale here to support our shared passion for native plants.
Tattoo is 3" x 6" and applies easily with water. Designs are water resistant and last 2-5 days. They are easy to remove with rubbing alcohol.
Inspired by the Mexican Free-tailed Bats that live in cave colonies around Texas! Mosquitoes, flies, and moths are not the only snacks they're interested in–bats are also pollinators! There are even some cactus flowers that rely on bats for pollination, which is why this design also features two symmetrical prickly pear cactus flowers that can be cut out or worn as is beneath the bat.
This stunning design is the creation of Allison Wilcoxen, of NatureTats, a women owned business in Texas. A true lover of nature, her designs are for sale here to support our shared passion for native plants.
Tattoo is 3" x 6" and applies easily with water. Designs are water resistant and last 2-5 days. They are easy to remove with rubbing alcohol.
Wow! What a wonder! Celebrate your love of our native silk moth and it's full life cycle with this tattoo grouping. The group of tats measures 6.5" x 2.5", and the wingspan of the moth design is 4.75".
Fireweed flower, known for its striking pink-purple blooms that light up the wilderness from late summer to fall, is a symbol of renewal and healing. Standing tall at 7 inches, this design captures the essence of nature's tenacity and grace, perfect for those who cherish the wild and free spirit of the outdoors. Easy on the skin and on the eyes, this stunning design is the creation of Allison Wilcoxen, of NatureTats, a women owned business in Texas. A true lover of nature, her designs are for sale here to support our shared passion for native plants.
Tattoo applies easily with water. Designs are water resistant and last 2-5 days. They are easy to remove with rubbing alcohol.
Feel the vibes of the golden, rolling hills of California with this tribute to the California Poppy. Easy on the skin and on the eyes, this stunning design is the creation of Allison Wilcoxen, of NatureTats, a women owned business in Texas. A true lover of nature, her designs are for sale here to support our shared passion for native plants.
Tattoo measures 2.5" x 3.5" and applies easily with water. Designs are water resistant and last 2-5 days. They are easy to remove with rubbing alcohol.
Inspired by the Ruby-Throated Hummingbird, this tattoo measures 4 inches from beak to tail feather. It also includes an additional feather, measuring just under 2 inches, that can be worn with or separately from the hummingbird. Easy on the skin and on the eyes, this stunning design is the creation of Allison Wilcoxen, of NatureTats, a women owned business in Texas. A true lover of nature, her designs are for sale here to support our shared passion for native plants.
Tattoo measures 2.5" x 3.5" and applies easily with water. Designs are water resistant and last 2-5 days. They are easy to remove with rubbing alcohol.
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