Gala Noches de La Habana: Una Celebración de Impacto y Comunidad

This ticket is exclusively for students currently enrolled in the Youth Empowered to Prosper (YEP) program. Due to limited seating, all students must confirm their availability before securing a ticket.

By selecting this ticket, you are committing to attend the event. If you are unable to attend after confirming, you must notify us at least one week in advance so your seat can be given to another student.

We look forward to celebrating with you—please be sure of your availability before reserving your spot!