Gala Noches de La Habana: Una Celebración de Impacto y Comunidad

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This ticket is exclusively for students currently enrolled in the Youth Empowered to Prosper (YEP) program. Due to limited seating, all students must confirm their availability before securing a ticket.
By selecting this ticket, you are committing to attend the event. If you are unable to attend after confirming, you must notify us at least one week in advance so your seat can be given to another student.
We look forward to celebrating with you—please be sure of your availability before reserving your spot!
This ticket is reserved for our valued mentors—thank you for the time, care, and commitment you pour into our students. Your presence at this event means so much to us.
If you feel led to give, this is a pay-what-you-can ticket, and any contribution—big or small—is greatly appreciated and helps support our programs and students. Please know that donating is completely optional, and we are simply grateful to have you join us.
We look forward to celebrating with you!
This link allows you to reserve your ticket at no cost as a thank-you for your continued support. If you feel led, you may also choose to make an optional donation—every dollar goes toward empowering youth through mentorship and leadership programs.
We can’t wait to celebrate with you!
Can’t attend Havana Night? Your donation still helps us mentor and empower the next generation of leaders
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!