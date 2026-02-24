HCES Eagle Fun Fest 2026 Subasta Silente

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The Ultimate Time-Saver: Skip the Carpool Line!
No more long waits at dismissal! This coveted pass gives your family priority pickup (in the bus loop), allowing you to bypass the carpool line and head home faster. A practical, everyday luxury that parents love!
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The Ultimate Time-Saver: Skip the Carpool Line!
No more long waits at dismissal! This coveted pass gives your family priority pickup (in the bus loop), allowing you to bypass the carpool line and head home faster. A practical, everyday luxury that parents love!
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6 seats will be saved in the front row of the graduation ceremony on June 2 at 10 am.
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6 seats will be saved in the front row of the graduation ceremony on June 26 at 10 am.
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6 seats will be saved in the front row of the graduation ceremony on June 26 at 12 pm.
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¡Director por un día! 🎓
¿Alguna vez te has preguntado cómo es dirigir la escuela? Este afortunado estudiante pasará un día especial junto a nuestro director, ayudando a realizar anuncios, visitando aulas, saludando a los estudiantes y experimentando cómo es estar a cargo en la Escuela Primaria Harris Creek. ¡Una experiencia única e inolvidable para tu hijo/a!
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Enjoy an unforgettable night at the theater with two tickets to The Notebook at the Durham Performing Arts Center, plus convenient parking included. Based on the beloved story, this acclaimed Broadway musical brings romance, storytelling, and stunning performances to life on stage.
Perfect for a special date night or memorable evening out, this experience combines world-class entertainment with the ease of a planned night downtown.
Premium seating experiences like this are always in high demand — don’t miss your chance to win!
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Value of $92
Located in Durham, the Museum of Life & Science is an 84-acre hands-on science and nature museum filled with interactive exhibits, outdoor adventures, and live animal experiences. Families can explore the Dinosaur Trail, walk through a tropical Butterfly House, visit black bears and lemurs, and discover exciting indoor science exhibits designed to spark curiosity and creativity for all ages. A perfect day trip full of learning, exploration, and fun!
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Morehead Planetarium & Science Center — 4 Admission Passes + Planetarium Show 🌌✨
Explore the wonders of science and the stars with four admission passes to the Morehead Planetarium and Science Center, including a planetarium show for your group. From hands-on exhibits to an immersive journey through space under the iconic dome, this experience combines learning and fun for all ages.
Perfect for a family outing or special weekend adventure, this package offers an inspiring and memorable day of discovery.
Only one group will win this stellar experience — don’t miss your chance!
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Bring the whole crew for an unforgettable day of high-energy fun! This package includes (4) ALL DAY attraction passes and (4) jump passes to Galaxy Fun Park — giving your family access to a full day of action, movement, and excitement.
Experiences like this are perfect for a family celebration, special outing, or memorable weekend adventure. With a $420 value, this is one of the most exciting packages in the auction lineup.
Big family experiences tend to spark friendly bidding competition — and only one family will take this home.
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Make a splash with this fantastic package from Goldfish Swim School! The winning bidder will receive one month of swim lessons, a waived registration fee, and a pair of goggles to get started.
Goldfish Swim School’s engaging, kid-focused approach helps children build water safety skills and confidence while having fun in the pool. It’s a great opportunity for beginners or young swimmers ready to keep improving their skills.
A valuable and practical experience for families — don’t miss your chance to dive in!
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value of $385
Party for up to 16 kids at Pro 3:5
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Take time to reset and recharge with a 5-class pass to hOMe Yoga Studio & The Winebrary. Whether you're looking to build strength, increase flexibility, or simply carve out intentional time for yourself, these welcoming classes offer the perfect balance of movement and mindfulness.
An ideal treat for yourself or a thoughtful gift for someone who could use a little extra calm in their routine.
$85 value — invest in your well-being while supporting our school!
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The Cailin Gold Pendant Necklace in Ivory Mother-of-Pearl with Lobster Clasp W/ Single Adjustable Slider Bead
16" Chain With 3" Extender, 0.37"L X 0.24"W Pendant
$55 Value
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This handmade stained glass was created by a HCES mom!
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These adorable crochet animals were lovingly handmade by first grade teacher Mrs. A, making them a truly special and one-of-a-kind item. Soft, charming, and crafted with care, they’re perfect for any child who loves cuddly friends.
A unique handmade treasure from a Harris Creek teacher — don’t miss your chance to win it!
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These adorable crochet animals were lovingly handmade by first grade teacher Mrs. A, making them a truly special and one-of-a-kind item. Soft, charming, and crafted with care, they’re perfect for any child who loves cuddly friends.
A unique handmade treasure from a Harris Creek teacher — don’t miss your chance to win it!
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These adorable crochet animals were lovingly handmade by first grade teacher Mrs. A, making them a truly special and one-of-a-kind item. Soft, charming, and crafted with care, they’re perfect for any child who loves cuddly friends.
A unique handmade treasure from a Harris Creek teacher — don’t miss your chance to win it!
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Thoughtful, personal, and one-of-a-kind, this custom piece makes a beautiful gift for holidays, weddings, anniversaries, or anyone who treasures family traditions in the kitchen.
A heartfelt item that blends memory and craftsmanship — and one lucky bidder will take it home.
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Certificate to order a batch of 24 cookies! Made with love, baked by a local small business owner and always that perfect softness in every bite.
Value: $50
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