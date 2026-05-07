Professionals With Pride

Organizado por

Professionals With Pride

Acerca de este evento

Healdsburg Orgullo - Noche de Película del Orgullo + Bebida y Soirée

371 Healdsburg Ave

Healdsburg, CA 95448, USA

Sip & Soirée Bundle - 4:15pm Movie Ticket
$55

Enjoy the full Pride Movie Night experience with admission to the 4:15 PM screening of The Wedding Banquet and access to the Sip & Soirée from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Movie Tickets are limited .
Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. True West Film Center is not responsible for individual seating choices or the availability of specific seats.

Sip & Soirée Bundle - 8:00 pm Movie Ticket
$55

Enjoy the full Pride Movie Night experience with admission to the 8:00PM screening of The Wedding Banquet and access to the Sip & Soirée from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.


Movie Tickets are limited .

Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. True West Film Center is not responsible for individual seating choices or the availability of specific seats.

Sip & Soirée Only Ticket
$35

Access to the Sip & Soirée event from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. This ticket does not include a movie ticket.

Tickets are limited

Añadir una donación para Professionals With Pride

$

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!