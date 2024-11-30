Bingo de Bolsos "Sanando Corazones"

50/50 is when the total amount of money collected from ticket sales is split 50/50 between the winner and the organizer. 50/50 es cuando el monto total de dinero recaudado de la venta de boletos se divide 50/50 entre el ganador y el organizador.

