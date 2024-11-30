Bingo de Bolsos "Sanando Corazones"

¡Compra tus boletos de rifa por adelantado y estarán listos para ti en la entrada! 25 boletos por $20 en oferta especial por compra anticipada. Los precios en la puerta aumentarán.
GOLDEN tickets Raffles -1 ticket
$40
The Golden ticket is an opportunity to win prizes valued at $300-$600.
50/50 tickets - 3 tickets for $20
$20
50/50 is when the total amount of money collected from ticket sales is split 50/50 between the winner and the organizer.
50/50 is when the total amount of money collected from ticket sales is split 50/50 between the winner and the organizer.
BINGO CARDS SET OF 4
$40
Purchase 4 bingo cards for $40. Compra 4 cartones de bingo por $40
Healing Hearts BUNDLE
$90
Note: THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE ADMISSION TICKET. WE ARE SOLD OUT.
This includes 4 bingo cards, regular raffles (25 tickets), and 1 GOLDEN ticket raffle (SAVES YOU $10) ** NOTE: MUST PURCHASE 50/50 TICKET SEPERATELY
Note: THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE ADMISSION TICKET. WE ARE SOLD OUT.
